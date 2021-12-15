Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid booster appointments extended to 18 to 29-year-olds

By Ellie Milne
December 15, 2021, 9:13 am Updated: December 15, 2021, 9:29 am
Those aged 18-29 can book a booster appointment from 10am on Wednesday

All people over 18 in Scotland will be able to book a Covid booster vaccine from today.

Appointments for the 18 to 29 age group can be booked through the online portal from 10am.

Those who received their second dose 12 or more weeks ago will be able to get their booster jab.

The Scottish Government is aiming to offer all adults a booster slot by the end of the year amid rising Omicron cases.

Early studies have shown that a third dose will help prevent around 75% of people getting any Covid symptoms.

On Monday, the booster vaccination programme was extended to the 30 to 39 cohort, with everyone in that age group asked to book an appointment.

Walk-in centres

All NHS Grampian vaccination centres are offering walk-in boosters for citizens over the age of 40 on Wednesday.

Those attending a walk-in are reminded that they may face a longer wait and could be asked to return at another time if the centre is busy.

All Aberdeenshire clinics have been offering walk-in vaccines for first, second and third doses since Monday.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen centres have required people of all ages to book an appointment in advance. Those planning to visit later in the week should check if walk-ins are running each day.

The Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre in Elgin is also now operating a walk-in service for anyone 40 or over.

It will be open between 10.30am and 5pm from Monday to Friday

Booster vaccine appointments can be made by calling 0800 030 8013 or via the online booking portal.

