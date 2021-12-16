Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: Grande plans for new drive-thru Starbucks at Aberdeen beach

By Ben Hendry
December 16, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 16, 2021, 12:42 pm
An artist impression of how the new Aberdeen beach Starbucks would look.
An artist impression of how the new Aberdeen beach Starbucks would look.

Starbucks is hoping to give the “tired and ageing” Queens Links Leisure Park a much-needed business boost with a new drive-thru restaurant.

The global coffee chain, which already has six branches in the city, wants to build the latest facility over parking spaces at the struggling site.

Local architects working for the Seattle-based firm say the seaside spot, which has lost some restaurants in recent years, is “in need of an injection of new life”.

Another image of how the new Aberdeen beach Starbucks would appear.

Could new coffee shop help with aims for the beach?

It comes at a time when the council is brewing plans to transform the city’s seafront into a visitor attraction in its own right.

Under the beach masterplan, there will be improved walking and cycling routes between the shore and the city centre.

The Beach Ballroom will be upgraded too, and the local authority hopes to convince Aberdeen FC to build a new ground there.

Planning papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council say the new Starbucks, with capacity for 50 customers, can help lure more people to the area.

This aerial image from Google Maps shows where the coffee shop would be built, just beside the entrance off the Links Road roundabout.

Aberdeen beach Starbucks would cater to drive-thru demand

The documents lodged by Aurora Planning say the new drive-thru would brighten up the Queens Links.

The papers state: “The current leisure park is tired and ageing.

“It is in need of an injection of new life, both to regenerate the park itself and to bring new activity to the wider beach area.

“At the same time, there has been a notable increase in demand for drive-thru facilities over recent years, with the coronarvirus pandemic accelerating this.

“Drive-thrus are viewed as a safe and secure way to purchase food and drink without customers having to wait in crowded areas, or stand outside in poor weather conditions.”

The drive-thru would mean people don’t have to stand in queues.

The application explains that the coffee shop would require the “reconfiguration” of the car park, with some spaces being wiped out.

Studies carried out last month showed that, of the 886 spaces currently available, the average occupancy is between 40% and 50%.

You can see the plans for yourself here.

Better latte than never? Starbucks has another shot at Bridge of Don site after knockback last year

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]