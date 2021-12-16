Revealed: Grande plans for new drive-thru Starbucks at Aberdeen beach

An error occurred. Please try again.

Starbucks is hoping to give the “tired and ageing” Queens Links Leisure Park a much-needed business boost with a new drive-thru restaurant.

The global coffee chain, which already has six branches in the city, wants to build the latest facility over parking spaces at the struggling site.

Local architects working for the Seattle-based firm say the seaside spot, which has lost some restaurants in recent years, is “in need of an injection of new life”.

Could new coffee shop help with aims for the beach?

It comes at a time when the council is brewing plans to transform the city’s seafront into a visitor attraction in its own right.

Under the beach masterplan, there will be improved walking and cycling routes between the shore and the city centre.

The Beach Ballroom will be upgraded too, and the local authority hopes to convince Aberdeen FC to build a new ground there.

Planning papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council say the new Starbucks, with capacity for 50 customers, can help lure more people to the area.

Aberdeen beach Starbucks would cater to drive-thru demand

The documents lodged by Aurora Planning say the new drive-thru would brighten up the Queens Links.

The papers state: “The current leisure park is tired and ageing.

“It is in need of an injection of new life, both to regenerate the park itself and to bring new activity to the wider beach area.

“At the same time, there has been a notable increase in demand for drive-thru facilities over recent years, with the coronarvirus pandemic accelerating this.

“Drive-thrus are viewed as a safe and secure way to purchase food and drink without customers having to wait in crowded areas, or stand outside in poor weather conditions.”

The application explains that the coffee shop would require the “reconfiguration” of the car park, with some spaces being wiped out.

Studies carried out last month showed that, of the 886 spaces currently available, the average occupancy is between 40% and 50%.

