North-east charitable trust spreads festive cheer with £47,000 worth of donations

A north-east charitable trust is donating more than £47,000 to a range of organisations in Scotland.

Barrack Charitable Trust, the fundraising arm of Knight Property Group, aims to help charities cope with the decrease in donations due to the economic climate.

Over the years, it has donated more than £1.14million to almost 200 registered charities across the country – with 19 benefiting this festive season.

This includes Charlie House, the Forget-Me-Not Club in Banchory, the Camphill Rudolf Steiner School and Skye-based charity Columba 1440.

Trust founder and chairman James Barrack said: “Supporting communities has become even more important than ever, particularly during the pandemic.

“It was a tough job reviewing the applications, as all the charities are working tirelessly and are worthy of our support.

“We are very proud to help such a wide range of charities right across Scotland, to provide much-needed and valuable services, very often reaching those in great need.

“It is pleasing in many cases to also contribute to a lasting future legacy for care, particularly with the new residential house at the Camphill Rudolf Steiner School and the Charlie House Specialist Support Centre.

“We look forward to watching these develop.”

Where is the money going?

A total of £15,000 has been donated to the Camphill Rudolf Steiner School to go towards the building of a new residential house.

The property will have an independent living wing and courtyard and allow the charity to support a further seven young people with complex additional needs.

The Charlie House Big Build Appeal has received £5,000 to go towards initial interior design costs.

The specialist support centre will be built on a four-acre site in the grounds of Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen. It will be used to support babies, children and young people from across the north-east who require palliative care.

Another charity benefiting from the funding is Oldmeldrum-based Kayleigh’s Wee Stars, which offers financial support to families with terminally ill children. It aims to relive financial burdens so families can focus on spending time together.

The trust has donated £5,000 to the charity, which was set up in memory of Kayleigh Cordiner by her parents in 2012.

Meanwhile, North East Sensory Services has received funding support of £1,250.

The Forget Me Not Club, a dementia support group based in Banchory has received £400, while Cairns Counselling in Aberdeen got £500.

The trust has also donated £2,500 to the charity and social enterprise Columba 1400, based in Staffin on the Skye. They work with young people to build their confidence and “transform their own lives and those around them”.