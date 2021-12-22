Motorbike passenger taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen street

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been taken to hospital after the motorbike he was a passenger on collided with a car in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the incident, at the junction of Regent Walk and Golf Road beside the Kings Links Golf Course, at around 9.25pm yesterday.

The car’s driver was uninjured, but the bike passenger was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated.

His condition is not currently known.

Pictures from the scene show a damaged fence beside a bus stop, with a police cordon in place to prevent pedestrians from going near the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on Regent Walk at its junction with Golf Road in Aberdeen around 9.25pm on Tuesday December 21, 2021.

“The driver of the car was uninjured and the male passenger of the motorbike was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.”