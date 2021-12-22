Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Motorbike passenger taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen street

By Craig Munro
December 22, 2021, 1:55 pm Updated: December 22, 2021, 3:10 pm
Scene of accident on Golf Road, junction with Regent Regent Walk. Picture by Wullie Marr
A man has been taken to hospital after the motorbike he was a passenger on collided with a car in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the incident, at the junction of Regent Walk and Golf Road beside the Kings Links Golf Course, at around 9.25pm yesterday.

The car’s driver was uninjured, but the bike passenger was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be treated.

His condition is not currently known.

Pictures from the scene show a damaged fence beside a bus stop, with a police cordon in place to prevent pedestrians from going near the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We received report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on Regent Walk at its junction with Golf Road in Aberdeen around 9.25pm on Tuesday December 21, 2021.

“The driver of the car was uninjured and the male passenger of the motorbike was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.”

