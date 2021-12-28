Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The story behind Santa’s visit to Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home

By Craig Munro
December 28, 2021, 5:41 pm Updated: December 28, 2021, 6:08 pm
Santa meeting one of the residents at Mrs Murray's.
Santa meeting one of the residents at Mrs Murray's.

On Christmas Day last week, Aberdonian social media lit up with pictures of the residents at Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home getting festive treats – including a visit from Santa Paws himself.

Excited pups can be seen pressing their noses up to sniff what has been left in their stockings, while cats get a scratch under the chin from the familiar white glove.

They were heartwarming images, and the post on the charity’s Facebook page was shared an incredible 188 times with more than 450 reactions.

But this was far from the first time Father Christmas has stopped off at the 132-year-old cat and dog home, near the Aberdeen seafront.

Santa outside Mrs Murray’s Cat & Dog Home

Laura Frackowiak, a cattery assistant and administrator, said: “We’ve been doing it for a long time, even before we had social media, but I think people now see what we do so they’re more aware of it.”

Traditionally, he will take a walk up and down the halls, dropping fluffy toys into the animals’ stockings: squeaky ones for the dogs, and catnip ones for the cats.

A dog meets Santa at Mrs Murray’s Cat & Dog Home

They will also get new beds and blankets to make nights in the kennel and cattery a little cosier.

Then it is time for a special meal.

Prepping the Christmas dinners…..Chicken ✔️Ham✔️Mini Sausages✔️Yorkshire pudding ✔️Carrots ✔️Broccoli ✔️Hmmmmm…

Posted by Mrs Murray's Home for Stray Dogs and Cats on Saturday, 25 December 2021

Laura said: “For their Christmas dinners, the dogs get chicken, sausages, Yorkshire puddings, veg and gravy, and the cats get chicken and ham.”

As well as being a good time for the animals at the home, the charity itself gets a good boost from Christmas in the form of toy and food donations, with Laura saying they are always “well supported” by the public over the festive period.

A cat gets a scratch from Santa at Mrs Murray’s Cat & Dog Home

She added: “Because we’re getting building work done, we don’t have as much storage as we normally used to have, so we’ve asked people for vouchers this year for pet shops like Inverurie Pet Supplies or even Amazon or Pets at Home, so we can buy stuff as and when we need it.”

Mrs Murray’s is currently looking after around 30 dogs and 12 cats, not all of whom are currently up for rehoming.

Information about how you can rehome an animal from the home, or otherwise support them, can be found on the website here.

A dog with a stocking at Mrs Murray’s Cat & Dog Home

As fun as Christmas is in the kennel and cattery, the staff hope each of the animals get to celebrate in their own homes next year.

Laura said: “People always feel sorry for the animals being in the kennel and cattery over Christmas, which we all do, so it just goes to show that we try and make as nice as possible for them and they don’t get forgotten about either.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal