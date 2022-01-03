‘These predators walk among us often unseen’: North-east child abuse survivor and MSP raises awareness about the ‘real appearance’ of abusers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘These predators walk among us often unseen’: North-east child abuse survivor and MSP raises awareness about the ‘real appearance’ of abusers

By Denny Andonova
January 3, 2022, 6:00 am
North-east MSP Karen Adam shared her personal experience to raise awareness about the "real appearance" of abusers.
North-east MSP Karen Adam shared her personal experience to raise awareness about the "real appearance" of abusers.

A north-east child sexual abuse survivor and MSP has shared her personal experience to raise awareness about the “real appearance” of abusers.

Karen Adam told her story to highlight that sex offenders are “not bogey men under the bed”, but often “unassuming” people who are well-respected in society.

Ms Adam, who was elected to represent Banffshire and Buchan Coast at Holyrood last year, challenged the representation of abusers as “isolated beings” who necessarily stand out from the crowd.

She pointed out that terms such as “predator” and “monster” dismiss that they are often members of families, friends or other people known to the victim.

As a victim of child sexual abuse herself, Ms Adam has now stressed on the need for more education and awareness about the “dangers walking among us”.

Raising awareness to safeguard children

Speaking to the Press and Journal, she warned that sexual abusers can be hard to identify as they try to blend into society and said: “We have to ensure that children and their parents are aware that this ‘monster’ could be anybody in their lives and often well-respected individuals.

“I remember when I was growing up, I was always warned to be aware of the ‘stranger danger’, and I pictured in my mind some kind of a creepy man with a false moustache and glasses, and a mac. But that isn’t true.

New MSP Karen Adam
Photo by Russell Cheyne/PA Wire

“The people who sexually assaulted me were men, who were well-respected and who were perhaps unassuming to others. In fact, they were even quite charismatic to other people.

“Yes, they are metaphorically monsters for what they do, but they don’t appear as that.

“These predators are in our lives whether we like it or not. They live in families, they are within our friendship circle and we just might not know who they are.

“They are people who walk among us often unseen and it’s really important that we are aware of that if we are to safeguard our children.”

Stigma prevents child sexual abuse survivors from speaking out

However, Ms Adam’s attempt to highlight the “important issue” on social media over the weekend resulted in a heated row with a former party colleague, who accused her of “normalising paedophiles”.

The Alba party’s general secretary Chris McEleny claimed she was an “ideological zealot” who had made an “appalling error in judgment”.

Alba party’s general secretary Chris McEleny accused MSP Karen Adam of “appalling error in judgment”. Image supplied.

Ms Adam wrote: “Paedophiles and predators are people. Not bogey men under the bed.

“Not Mac wearing flashers in the street, faceless and nameless.

“They are our family, friends and colleagues. They are not scary monsters. They are people who abuse.

“It’s uncomfortable to humanise them because we then have to face the horrors in plain sight.

“Headlines read ‘daughter’ not ‘paedophile’ to provoke something in us. Not for good purpose.

“But use it. Yes a daughter did do that. Daughters can be capable of doing that. Horrifying isn’t it? Face it and warn our kids.”

In response to the claims, Ms Adam told us that her words were “misconstrued” and “completely taken out of context”, and that such statements are “harmful and stop women from coming forward”.

She added stigma still remains another obstacle for women to speak out, as people find it hard to believe victims if the abuser doesn’t comply with the image of the “predator” and “monster”.

“I think there is quite a lot of taboo around talking about it and there is still stigmatisation towards survivors of child sexual abuse,” she said.

“A lot of people think ‘they don’t look like a paedophile or a predator’ and find it hard to believe children when they come forward.

“Obviously, not everybody can and has to talk about their story and what happened to them. But I think that every time somebody does, it helps other people who have been through that know this isn’t something they should carry alone and that there is help and support out there for them. And that’s really important.”

There are a number of organisations in Scotland dedicated to offering support to children who have been victims of abuse.

Anyone who feels in danger can contact Children 1st on their free helpine 08000 28 22 33 or ChildLine Scotland on 0800 1111. 

More information on what support is available for children and young people can be found on Citizen Advice Scotland’s website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]