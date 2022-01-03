Scottish SPCA called to Aberdeen beach amid concern for seal pup – but ‘chubby’ chap just resting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scottish SPCA called to Aberdeen beach amid concern for seal pup – but ‘chubby’ chap just resting

By Lauren Taylor
January 3, 2022, 3:06 pm Updated: January 3, 2022, 3:28 pm
A seal pup, like this one, has been spotted at Aberdeen beach front
A seal pup, like this one, has been spotted at Aberdeen beach front

An animal welfare charity has urged people not to worry if they see seal pups resting on the beach.

The Scottish SPCA was called out today by well-meaning passerbys who spotted a pup on its own on Aberdeen beach.

However, officer Debbie Gibson said it appeared to be a “perfectly healthy, chubby, seal pup” and that she’s hopeful it will go back to the water after a rest.

She said: “We arrived at 12pm, an hour before high tide. It is not uncommon to see seals on beaches at this time of year, as they will come ashore to moult their fur, for much needed rest, or to digest their food.

“This seal had completed its moult and had a dark coat. It looked to be a perfectly healthy, chubby seal pup, and we are hopeful it will return to the water after it has rested.”

Concerns had been raised by passers-by that some dog walkers were getting too close to the seal. 

Ms Gibson urged anyone who spots a seal or any other wildlife they believe to be injured to stay well away, and watch from a distance before calling the Scottish SPCA helpline on 03000 999 999.

Dead catacean spotted at the Ythan

Meanwhile, Ythan Seal Watch has also urged people to stay away from a dead cetacean on the Ythan shoreline.

The find has been reported to the Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme (SMASS) for further investigation.

However the team has shared the organisation’s contact numbers so people can report such discoveries themselves.

Thank you everyone for the reports of the dead cetacean on the shoreline at the Ythan. It has been reported to SMASS but…

Posted by Ythan Seal Watch on Monday, 3 January 2022

Run by the University of Glasgow, SMASS volunteers sometimes undertake post-mortems on suitable cases to try to uncover the cause of death.

These examinations provide insight into diseases, environmental contaminant levels, reproductive patterns, diet, and other aspects of the general health of populations.

To report a dead or stranded marine animal e-mail strandings@sruc.ac.uk or call 07979 245893 or 01463 243030.

For rescues, call the Scottish SPCA or the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

Callers should try to give as much information as possible, including what they’ve found, its size, a precise location and how fresh it is.

Members of the group also warned dog walkers to keep their pets away from the carcass.

 

 

“If anyone spots a seal or any other wildlife and believe it to be injured, please monitor from a safe distance and call our helpline on 03000 999 999.”

