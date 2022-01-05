Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Boat Race returns with supporters urged to ‘show their true colours’

By Ross Hempseed
January 5, 2022, 12:50 pm Updated: January 5, 2022, 1:00 pm
Left to Right: Emily Carruthers and Sarah Cameron on the balcony of the Boat House to launch the 2022 Aberdeen Boat Race.
The rivalry between Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University (RGU) will come to a head in April for the 2022 Aberdeen Boat Race.

Supporters of the two universities are being encouraged to “show their colours” on April 2 when the teams battle it out on the water.

The event did not have a crowd last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This year, organisers hope that crowds will turn out and cheer on their favourite team.

Both university teams have adopted the theme of “show your true colours” in support of their preferred team – blue and yellow for Aberdeen and purple and black for RGU.

RGU, who finished second to Aberdeen in their last head-to-head, threw down the gauntlet and an official date for the race was agreed.

The two Aberdeen teams will battle it out on water to see who is best. Picture by Paul Glendell.

RGU Boat Club team president, Sarah Cameron, issued the challenge to her counterpart Emily Carruthers at Aberdeen University Boat Club, on the banks of the River Dee.

The race was first staged in 1996 and is similar to the hotly contested Oxford-Cambridge boat race.

The Aberdeen boat race stretches 3.5 kilometres between the Bridge of Dee and the Aberdeen Boat Club.

Both universities are vying for glory for the 27th time with Aberdeen having won a total of 18 times compared to RGU’s eight victories.

Both teams are vying for first place in the 27th Aberdeen boat race

While this may seem one-sided, both universities have recorded eight wins each since 2006.

Emily Carruthers, who is currently studying Geography at Aberdeen University, is hopeful that this year’s race can bring some colour back to the event, after last year’s low-key contest.

She commented: “We’re asking supporters to come out on the day wearing the colours of their favourite team.

“Both crews train hard for months for race day and to see the banks of the river awash with our team colours will give us a huge boost.”

Sarah Cameron, who is studying Applied Social Sciences at RGU, added: “In the run-up to the race we’re hoping that our supporters will show their true colours and register their team allegiance through social media too.”

To find out more about the history of the Aberdeen Boat Race click here.

