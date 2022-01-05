Aberdeen Boat Race returns with supporters urged to ‘show their true colours’

An error occurred. Please try again.

The rivalry between Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University (RGU) will come to a head in April for the 2022 Aberdeen Boat Race.

Supporters of the two universities are being encouraged to “show their colours” on April 2 when the teams battle it out on the water.

The event did not have a crowd last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

This year, organisers hope that crowds will turn out and cheer on their favourite team.

Both university teams have adopted the theme of “show your true colours” in support of their preferred team – blue and yellow for Aberdeen and purple and black for RGU.

RGU, who finished second to Aberdeen in their last head-to-head, threw down the gauntlet and an official date for the race was agreed.

RGU Boat Club team president, Sarah Cameron, issued the challenge to her counterpart Emily Carruthers at Aberdeen University Boat Club, on the banks of the River Dee.

The race was first staged in 1996 and is similar to the hotly contested Oxford-Cambridge boat race.

The Aberdeen boat race stretches 3.5 kilometres between the Bridge of Dee and the Aberdeen Boat Club.

Both universities are vying for glory for the 27th time with Aberdeen having won a total of 18 times compared to RGU’s eight victories.

While this may seem one-sided, both universities have recorded eight wins each since 2006.

Emily Carruthers, who is currently studying Geography at Aberdeen University, is hopeful that this year’s race can bring some colour back to the event, after last year’s low-key contest.

She commented: “We’re asking supporters to come out on the day wearing the colours of their favourite team.

“Both crews train hard for months for race day and to see the banks of the river awash with our team colours will give us a huge boost.”

Sarah Cameron, who is studying Applied Social Sciences at RGU, added: “In the run-up to the race we’re hoping that our supporters will show their true colours and register their team allegiance through social media too.”

