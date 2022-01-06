Car and jewellery stolen from house in Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Thieves have stolen a car and jewellery, valued at around £2,500, from a house in Aberdeen.

A grey Mazda 3, with registration number SA09 UPZ, was taken along with the jewellery from a house in South Anderson Drive.

The break-in happened between 2pm on December 23 and 7am on Christmas Eve.

Now police are appealing for anyone who has seen the grey car since to come forward.

They have warned those living in the area to review their security and to keep doors and windows locked at all times.

Appeal for information

Detective Constable Jordan Cheyne, of North East CID, said: “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police immediately.

“I would also urge anyone who may have seen this vehicle to contact officers as soon as possible.

“Likewise, if anyone was in the area and has dash-cam footage, CCTV or doorbell cameras I would encourage you to check your footage for anything of relevance.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1164 of December 24.