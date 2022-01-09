‘The perfect son’: Tributes for Montrose biker and businessman, Daniel Lavigillante, 38

An error occurred. Please try again.

The mother of Montrose business owner and keen biker, Daniel Lavigillante, has described him as “the perfect son” as tributes pour in following the 38-year-old’s death.

Daniel, owner of Angus Auto Shifters and an active member of Sinners Motor Cycle Club in Carnoustie, passed away peacefully at home on Friday with mum, Moria, and father, Jacques, by his bedside.

A respected and well known local figure Daniel was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September 2021.

Moria said that her son’s death had left a left a large void in her family’s lives but that she could not be prouder of Daniel and his achievements in his life.

Tributes pour in

“We are heartbroken at the loss of Daniel, he was the perfect son,” she said.

“However we are so proud of all he did in his life and achieving all the goals he set himself.

“Ever since he was a young boy he was interested in cars and bikes and wanted to be a lorry driver.

“So he set himself the target of getting his HGV licence which he passed first time.

“He loved his life on the road driving for many Aberdeen and Forfar based hauliers but across the UK and on the continent.

“However he always said he wanted to own his own business which he eventually did.”

Daniel’s father, Jacques, added: “Initially we were sceptical when he announced he was going to set up his own vehicle transporting company, especially during the height of the pandemic.

Successful business

“But he set himself a goal and yet again achieved his desire through hard work and determination.

“I just one year he created a thriving and successful business which was much respected.”

Born on August 18, 1983, Daniel attended St Margaret’s Primary School and later Montrose High School where he was a popular pupil and where he made many lifelong friendships.

In later life Daniel became a keen bike enthusiast and active member of Sinners Motorcycle Club in Carnoustie.

Car and bike fanatic

Moria and Jacques both said they’d been “overwhelmed” by the volume of tributes following Daniel’s passing as many took to social media to pay their own respects.

“The amount of tributes, messages and kind word have been overwhelming and come as great comfort,” Moira added.

“They are testament to how well Daniel was thought of, he touched many hearts.”

One of those closest to Daniel was WO1 Pipe Major, Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Paul has the distinguished position of being piper to Her Majesty The Queen and was Daniel’s oldest and best pal.

Paying tribute to his friend since nursery, Paul said: “I’ve known his practically my whole life and you won’t meet a warmer, kinder and more generous man that Daniel.

“He would light up a room simply by walking into it and have everyone in raptures simply by his presence.”

Queen’s piper

Paul will play the pipes at his best friend’s funeral after Daniel made the request just days before passing away.

“Daniel asked me during his illness to be the piper at his eventual funeral,” Paul explained.

“I can’t think of a better way for me to pay my respects to my best friend.

“Daniel always encouraged me with the piping and was delighted when I was made piper to the royal household.

“I’ve had the family’s blessing so it will be an honour for me to play.”