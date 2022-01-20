Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Kids shouldn’t have to deal with this’: Racism complaint made by Aberdeen youth football team

By David Mackay
January 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 20, 2022, 11:55 am
Gui Barbosa left and Billy Fyvie, coach of North Star. Pic by Chris Sumner
Gui Barbosa left and Billy Fyvie, coach of North Star. Pic by Chris Sumner

A police probe has been launched after a racism complaint was made following a social media post about a youth football match in Aberdeen.

Northfield Academy-based North Star were defeated by Mintlaw Boys Club on Saturday in the top-of-the-table 2005s league clash featuring players 16 and 17 years old.

However, after the match an Instagram post emerged describing one of the teen Aberdeen players, Gui Barbosa, as a “chocolate orange” – in reference to his Portuguese heritage and colour of strip he was wearing.

The comment has shocked the youth football team, who have described it as “unacceptable”.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

‘It shouldn’t be happening’

Coach Billy Fyvie explained the post was spotted by one of his players before sparking outrage among the team.

He said: “It’s unacceptable, it shouldn’t be happening, especially in kid’s football. Kids that age shouldn’t have to deal with this.

The deleted Instagram post.

“These kids probably all know each other in one way or another, whether it’s on social media, Snapchat or whatever.

“It was a heated game, I can understand some frustrations, we were frustrated because we lost, but to go and post something like that on social media is unbelievable.”

Mr Fyvie discussed the incident with Gui, 16, before deciding to report the matter to police.

The talented youngster was previously on the books of Aberdeen and Montrose before joining North Star to reduce his travelling commitments.

‘I don’t want this to bring him down’

Mr Fyvie added: “I spoke to him about it and asked him what he wanted to do, whether he wanted us to go to the police or into the papers.

“He said ‘I want everybody to know it’s unacceptable.’

“He’s a cracking footballer, very talented. I just don’t want something like this to bring him down because he’s got a chance to do something with his football career.”

The Instagram post, which featured a video from the game, was posted from an account named “mintlawboysclub2005__”, which has since been deleted.

Gui Barbosa. PIC: Chris Sumner

The club has confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation following the incident.

A statement read: “Mintlaw Boys Club are aware of the reported complaint made against the club resulting from a fixture at the weekend.

“We are currently holding our own internal investigations with our players and coaches and will share our findings, if required, with the relevant authorities.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed a racism complaint had been following the youth football match in Aberdeen.

She said: “I can confirm police have received a report and inquiries are ongoing.”

