‘Kids shouldn’t have to deal with this’: Racism complaint made by Aberdeen youth football team

A police probe has been launched after a racism complaint was made following a social media post about a youth football match in Aberdeen.

Northfield Academy-based North Star were defeated by Mintlaw Boys Club on Saturday in the top-of-the-table 2005s league clash featuring players 16 and 17 years old.

However, after the match an Instagram post emerged describing one of the teen Aberdeen players, Gui Barbosa, as a “chocolate orange” – in reference to his Portuguese heritage and colour of strip he was wearing.

The comment has shocked the youth football team, who have described it as “unacceptable”.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

‘It shouldn’t be happening’

Coach Billy Fyvie explained the post was spotted by one of his players before sparking outrage among the team.

He said: “It’s unacceptable, it shouldn’t be happening, especially in kid’s football. Kids that age shouldn’t have to deal with this.

“These kids probably all know each other in one way or another, whether it’s on social media, Snapchat or whatever.

“It was a heated game, I can understand some frustrations, we were frustrated because we lost, but to go and post something like that on social media is unbelievable.”

Mr Fyvie discussed the incident with Gui, 16, before deciding to report the matter to police.

The talented youngster was previously on the books of Aberdeen and Montrose before joining North Star to reduce his travelling commitments.

‘I don’t want this to bring him down’

Mr Fyvie added: “I spoke to him about it and asked him what he wanted to do, whether he wanted us to go to the police or into the papers.

“He said ‘I want everybody to know it’s unacceptable.’

“He’s a cracking footballer, very talented. I just don’t want something like this to bring him down because he’s got a chance to do something with his football career.”

The Instagram post, which featured a video from the game, was posted from an account named “mintlawboysclub2005__”, which has since been deleted.

The club has confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation following the incident.

A statement read: “Mintlaw Boys Club are aware of the reported complaint made against the club resulting from a fixture at the weekend.

“We are currently holding our own internal investigations with our players and coaches and will share our findings, if required, with the relevant authorities.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed a racism complaint had been following the youth football match in Aberdeen.

She said: “I can confirm police have received a report and inquiries are ongoing.”