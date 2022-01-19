Groups across the north and north-east urged to help tackle food poverty by setting up community fridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Groups across the north and north-east are being urged to help neighbours in need by setting up a community fridge.

Environmental charity Hubbub wants to bring one to Aberdeen, allowing locals to share surplus food and do their bit to help ease food poverty.

There are currently 250 community fridges used by 460,000 visitors across the UK, and now the charity is looking further north.

A community fridge has already been established in Inverness, with hopes more groups across Northern Scotland will get involved.

The charity wants to double the size of its commitment, and has the support of the Co-op.

Hubbub is calling on community groups to apply for a grant of up to £4,000 to roll-out the “invaluable asset” in their hometowns.

Liam Sweeney, creative partner at Hubbub said: “In response to Co-op’s commitment to fund a further 250 community fridges, Hubbub has taken a look at its existing community fridge network and identified a number of areas across Scotland that are yet to benefit from a community fridge in their area.

“Aberdeenshire and its surrounds have been highlighted as one of the areas we feel would benefit from the initiative, as the nearest community fridge at the moment is in Inverness.

“So if you live in Skye, Elgin or Aberdeenshire and are part of a community group or not-for profit organisation that would like to be considered for a community fridge, then do come forward with your application.

“You could be the pioneering community fridge in your area in as little as six months.”

What is a community fridge?

Community fridges help to reduce food waste and empower communities to help each other through activities such as cookery sessions and workshops on how to grow your own fruit and veg.

Each fridge redistributed an average of 2.4 tonnes of food per month in 2020.

Through the Co-op’s commitment to double the network, the fridges could collectively save a total of 34 million meals from going to waste annually.

Applications can now be submitted by all non-profit groups, with the aim of setting up new fridges in the next six months.

A total of 100 grants worth £4,000 are being made available by the high street retailer to create the first 100 fridges by February 1.

Groups will also receive free support to get set up, along with membership to Hubbub’s Community Fridge Network.

Ed Powell, mission manager at Co-op, said: “It has been thrilling to support the rapid growth of the Community Fridge Network across the UK and to see the positive impact that the redistribution of fresh, healthy food can have.

“Fridges are run by a wide range of groups – from schools and universities to community centres and faith groups. We’d like to see applications for the current round of funding come from a broad range of groups, especially from groups who might not normally consider running a food project, to bring this brilliant concept to even more communities across the UK.”

Where you can get help

