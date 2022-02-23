Gallery: 16 Reader’s photos of spectacular sunsets as winter draws to a close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Take a moment to enjoy some of our reader’s most beautiful winter sunset and sunrise images in this gallery.

Although winter can be a depressingly dreary time of year with very few hours of daylight, we’re treated to some of nature’s most spectacular displays at sunset and sunrise in Scotland.

And with some of the most picturesque locations in the country on their doorsteps, our readers had no trouble photographing some superb solar shows in the past few months.

So, with winter drawing to a close and the clocks going forward next month, take some time to enjoy the very best of our reader’s sunset and sunrise photographs.

Winter sunrise and sunset photo gallery

When is best to see amazing sunsets and sunrises?

If you want to find out more about just exactly why sunsets and sunrises are just so pretty during the winter months, and what conditions to look out for, you can read this explainer article here.

As winter is coming to a close, it will become harder and harder to capture your own beautiful winter sunset images

You can find out when sunrise and sunset is where you live, and when the clocks go forwards, here.