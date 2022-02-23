Gallery: 16 Reader’s photos of spectacular sunsets as winter draws to a close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gallery: 16 Reader’s photos of spectacular sunsets as winter draws to a close

By Katherine Ferries
February 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 5:03 pm
Rattray Head Lighthouse at sunset. Picture by Joyce Gall, Oldmeldrum
Rattray Head Lighthouse at sunset. Picture by Joyce Gall, Oldmeldrum

Take a moment to enjoy some of our reader’s most beautiful winter sunset and sunrise images in this gallery.

Although winter can be a depressingly dreary time of year with very few hours of daylight, we’re treated to some of nature’s most spectacular displays at sunset and sunrise in Scotland.

And with some of the most picturesque locations in the country on their doorsteps, our readers had no trouble photographing some superb solar shows in the past few months.

So, with winter drawing to a close and the clocks going forward next month, take some time to enjoy the very best of our reader’s sunset and sunrise photographs.

Winter sunrise and sunset photo gallery

The coast at North Baths in Wick
North Baths in Wick. Picture by Hymie Sutherland
Sunrise at Cruden Bay
Sunrise at Cruden Bay, Picture by Tracey Gammack
Sunset at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary building site.
Sunset at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary building site. Picture by: Andrew Walker
Sunset at Portlethen Village
Sunset at Portlethen Village. Picture by Simon Marks
a beautiful orange sunset in Fraserburgh.
Sunset in Fraserburgh. Picture by Graham Taylor
Sunset over Westhill. beautiful winter sunset images
Sunset over Westhill, Picture by Patricia Davidson
The Sunset sky in Westhill.
The Sunset sky in Westhill, Kirkton of Skene, Aberdeen. Picture by Eddie Douglas
Sunset above the rooftops in Huntly
Sunset above the rooftops in Huntly, Picture by Mairi Innes, Huntly
Sunset over the Howe of Cromar at the Winter Solstice.
Sunset over the Howe of Cromar at the Winter Solstice. Picture by Susan Black, Lumphanan
Sunset over the Reed beds at Spynie Loch, as the crows head to their evening roost.
Sunset over the Reed beds at Spynie Loch, as the crows head to their evening roost. Picture by Hazel Thomson, Elgin
Sunset over Balmedie dunes
Sunset over Balmedie dunes. Picture by Bill Macleod.
A Fraserburgh Sunset
Fraserburgh Sunset, Picture by Angela Lovett, Fraserburgh
Sunrise Over ARI
Sunrise Over the ARI, Picture by Edwin Bandeen
a beautiful orange sunset over the sea at Aberdeen Beach
Telephoto sunrise at Aberdeen Beach, Picture by Josh Barron, Aberdeen
Rattray Head Lighthouse at sunset
Rattray Head Lighthouse at sunset. Picture by Joyce Gall, Oldmeldrum
Fraserburgh Sunset, Picture by Angela Lovett
Fraserburgh Sunset, Picture by Angela Lovett, Fraserburgh

When is best to see amazing sunsets and sunrises?

If you want to find out more about just exactly why sunsets and sunrises are just so pretty during the winter months, and what conditions to look out for, you can read this explainer article here. 

As winter is coming to a close, it will become harder and harder to capture your own beautiful winter sunset images

You can find out when sunrise and sunset is where you live, and when the clocks go forwards, here.

 

