Surfacing improvements on A96 near Huntly to start next week

Work to resurface a section of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will begin next week.

Bear Scotland will carry out improvement work worth £127,000 on the A96 east of Bainshole near Huntly.

Scheduled to start on Tuesday, the three nights of resurfacing will help to create a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

Work will take place between 7pm and 6am each night and is expected to be finished by Friday morning subject to weather conditions.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place, with a 10mph convoy system during the night, to ensure the safety of workers and road users.

Improving roads for motorists

Ian Stewart, north-east unit representative for Bear Scotland, said: “This surfacing project east of Bainshole has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A96 for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of both roadworkers and motorists. Regrettably there will be some delays, but our teams will do all they can to complete the scheme as safely and quickly as possible.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.

“We encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be found via Traffic Scotland.