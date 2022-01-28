Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Surfacing improvements on A96 near Huntly to start next week

By Ellie Milne
January 28, 2022, 4:57 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 6:02 pm
Bear Scotland will carry out surfacing improvements on a section of the A96
Work to resurface a section of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will begin next week.

Bear Scotland will carry out improvement work worth £127,000 on the A96 east of Bainshole near Huntly.

Scheduled to start on Tuesday, the three nights of resurfacing will help to create a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

Work will take place between 7pm and 6am each night and is expected to be finished by Friday morning subject to weather conditions.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place, with a 10mph convoy system during the night, to ensure the safety of workers and road users.

Improving roads for motorists

Ian Stewart, north-east unit representative for Bear Scotland, said: “This surfacing project east of Bainshole has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A96 for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of both roadworkers and motorists. Regrettably there will be some delays, but our teams will do all they can to complete the scheme as safely and quickly as possible.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.

“We encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be found via Traffic Scotland.

