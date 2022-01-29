Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Met Office issues further amber weather warning as Storm Corrie approaches

By Ellie Milne
January 29, 2022, 6:10 pm Updated: January 29, 2022, 6:18 pm
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning across the north of Scotland with further disruptions expected
The Met Office has issued a further amber weather warning across the north and north-east ahead of Storm Corrie’s arrival.

Covering the majority of the Grampian and Highland regions, the amber warning for wind will come into effect from 5pm on Sunday.

Storm Corrie is expected to cause high winds throughout the night, with the warning currently in place until 6am on Monday.

The amber warning covers the Grampian and Highland regions. Picture: Met Office.

Following a day of major disruptions due to Storm Malik, residents across Scotland are being advised to remain vigilant as the second storm of the weekend approaches.

The Met Office has warned that flying debris and falling trees could cause serious damage to properties and could lead to a danger to life.

On Saturday, a 60-year-old woman from Aberdeen died suddenly as a result of the severe weather.

Expect further disruptions

Those in coastal areas have been warned of potential injuries and told that a danger to life is “likely” due to large waves and materials being thrown by the wind.

Storm Corrie is also expected to cause major travel disruptions with motorists advised to only take essential journeys.

There is a good chance more public transport services will be cancelled as the weather gets worse.

People are advised to plan ahead if they do need to travel and check online for any rail, bus or ferry updates.

Further disruption is expected when Storm Corrie arrives. Photo by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

Thousands of homes have been left without power due to high winds on Saturday – caused by Storm Malik – with further power cuts expected over the next two days.

Power companies are working to restore power but many households will remain without over the weekend. To support those in need, a number of welfare centres have been set up in north-east towns to provide hot food and drinks.

While the amber warning is in place, wind gusts are forecast to reach between 60 and 70mph – rising to 80mph in coastal areas.

A yellow weather warning covers the same area and further south from 3pm tomorrow until midday on Monday.

