Met Office issues further amber weather warning as Storm Corrie approaches

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has issued a further amber weather warning across the north and north-east ahead of Storm Corrie’s arrival.

Covering the majority of the Grampian and Highland regions, the amber warning for wind will come into effect from 5pm on Sunday.

Storm Corrie is expected to cause high winds throughout the night, with the warning currently in place until 6am on Monday.

Following a day of major disruptions due to Storm Malik, residents across Scotland are being advised to remain vigilant as the second storm of the weekend approaches.

The Met Office has warned that flying debris and falling trees could cause serious damage to properties and could lead to a danger to life.

On Saturday, a 60-year-old woman from Aberdeen died suddenly as a result of the severe weather.

⚠️⚠️ AMBER weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️ Wind across northern parts of Scotland Sunday 1700 – 0600 Monday Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/9riIShU4Rt — Met Office (@metoffice) January 29, 2022

Expect further disruptions

Those in coastal areas have been warned of potential injuries and told that a danger to life is “likely” due to large waves and materials being thrown by the wind.

Storm Corrie is also expected to cause major travel disruptions with motorists advised to only take essential journeys.

There is a good chance more public transport services will be cancelled as the weather gets worse.

People are advised to plan ahead if they do need to travel and check online for any rail, bus or ferry updates.

Thousands of homes have been left without power due to high winds on Saturday – caused by Storm Malik – with further power cuts expected over the next two days.

Power companies are working to restore power but many households will remain without over the weekend. To support those in need, a number of welfare centres have been set up in north-east towns to provide hot food and drinks.

While the amber warning is in place, wind gusts are forecast to reach between 60 and 70mph – rising to 80mph in coastal areas.

A yellow weather warning covers the same area and further south from 3pm tomorrow until midday on Monday.