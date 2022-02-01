Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It’s a real challenge for our charity’: Further destruction at National Trust for Scotland sites following storms

By Denny Andonova
February 1, 2022, 2:02 pm Updated: February 1, 2022, 3:46 pm
Tens of thousands of trees were damaged across Aberdeenshire by Storm Arwen, like these photographed at Crathes. Picture by National Trust for Scotland.
A conservation charity has spoken of the devastating impact the latest storms have had on their efforts to bring beauty spots back to their former splendour.

Just two months after Storm Arwen flattened hundreds of trees at National Trust for Scotland’s (NTS) sites, furious gusts battered the region once again.

Storm Malik and Storm Corrie have brought further damage and chaos, with winds of up to 95mph toppling acres of woodlands and forests across north Scotland.

This has now put additional strain on the charity, which has been forced to “repair again and again” after the widespread destruction caused by the adverse weather.

Trees have been uprooted at Crathes Castle Estate following Storm Malik.

And bosses have warned that this pattern of weather is likely to continue as a result of climate change.

While the full extent of the damage inflicted over the weekend is still to be fully assessed, several estates in the north-east have been reported to have borne the brunt of the harsh conditions.

‘Huge impact’ on north-east beauty spots

Hundreds of trees at Fyvie Castle, Castle Fraser and Crathes Castle – all of which are protected by NTS – have been uprooted, with branches left strewn across the sites.

The strong high winds have also caused damage to roofs and historic structures in the region – including at Fyvie Castle, where a shed was flattened and expensive equipment destroyed.

The project to repair the Victoria Bridge at the Mar Lodge Estate has also been set back after the temporary protective structure took a hit at the weekend.

General manager for the north-east Iain Hawkins urged the public to steer clear from sites, which have been most affected, as the team works to make them safe again.

He said: “Our teams are hard at work clearing up after these latest storms which have had a huge impact across so many of the places we protect.

The metal protective structure at Victoria Bridge was also damaged at the weekend.

“Access to some of our estates may be limited over the next few days while our teams focus on making places safe and clearing up. We’d urge the public to please check before travelling to any sites for the next few days and when onsite, follow any instructions about closures – this is for everyone’s safety.”

Storms are a ‘real challenge’ for charity

The chaos brought by the weekend storms has been followed by yet another yellow warning for “very strong winds” for the region which remains in place until 6pm today.

National Trust for Scotland chief executive Philip Long said this poses even more challenges for the team, who are still dealing with the damage from Storm Arwen.

He said: “We’re working hard to recover from these latest wild weather events and we know that more are forecast throughout February.

Some trees were seen snapped in two after high winds battered the north and north-east at the weekend.

“This is a pattern that’s expected to continue due to climate change and is a real challenge for our charity, especially coming so soon after Storm Arwen.

“Once again, our teams, many of whom have lost power to their own homes, are doing fantastic work to deal with the damage in such difficult circumstances.

“While we have plans in place to deal with such situations, these events are increasing in frequency and divert time and resources away from planned conservation projects as we work to repair, and then repair again, the damage inflicted. We’re very grateful for any donations which will help us to respond where the need is most urgent.”

