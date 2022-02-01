‘It’s a real challenge for our charity’: Further destruction at National Trust for Scotland sites following storms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A conservation charity has spoken of the devastating impact the latest storms have had on their efforts to bring beauty spots back to their former splendour.

Just two months after Storm Arwen flattened hundreds of trees at National Trust for Scotland’s (NTS) sites, furious gusts battered the region once again.

Storm Malik and Storm Corrie have brought further damage and chaos, with winds of up to 95mph toppling acres of woodlands and forests across north Scotland.

This has now put additional strain on the charity, which has been forced to “repair again and again” after the widespread destruction caused by the adverse weather.

And bosses have warned that this pattern of weather is likely to continue as a result of climate change.

While the full extent of the damage inflicted over the weekend is still to be fully assessed, several estates in the north-east have been reported to have borne the brunt of the harsh conditions.

‘Huge impact’ on north-east beauty spots

Hundreds of trees at Fyvie Castle, Castle Fraser and Crathes Castle – all of which are protected by NTS – have been uprooted, with branches left strewn across the sites.

The strong high winds have also caused damage to roofs and historic structures in the region – including at Fyvie Castle, where a shed was flattened and expensive equipment destroyed.

The project to repair the Victoria Bridge at the Mar Lodge Estate has also been set back after the temporary protective structure took a hit at the weekend.

General manager for the north-east Iain Hawkins urged the public to steer clear from sites, which have been most affected, as the team works to make them safe again.

He said: “Our teams are hard at work clearing up after these latest storms which have had a huge impact across so many of the places we protect.

“Access to some of our estates may be limited over the next few days while our teams focus on making places safe and clearing up. We’d urge the public to please check before travelling to any sites for the next few days and when onsite, follow any instructions about closures – this is for everyone’s safety.”

Storms are a ‘real challenge’ for charity

The chaos brought by the weekend storms has been followed by yet another yellow warning for “very strong winds” for the region which remains in place until 6pm today.

National Trust for Scotland chief executive Philip Long said this poses even more challenges for the team, who are still dealing with the damage from Storm Arwen.

He said: “We’re working hard to recover from these latest wild weather events and we know that more are forecast throughout February.

“This is a pattern that’s expected to continue due to climate change and is a real challenge for our charity, especially coming so soon after Storm Arwen.

“Once again, our teams, many of whom have lost power to their own homes, are doing fantastic work to deal with the damage in such difficult circumstances.

“While we have plans in place to deal with such situations, these events are increasing in frequency and divert time and resources away from planned conservation projects as we work to repair, and then repair again, the damage inflicted. We’re very grateful for any donations which will help us to respond where the need is most urgent.”