Scottish Water begin emergency work at busy Aberdeen roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scottish Water begin emergency work at busy Aberdeen roundabout

By Lauren Taylor
February 3, 2022, 8:40 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 2:46 pm
Scottish Water is fixing a burst water mains at Queen's Cross roundabout in Aberdeen. Picture: Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Scottish Water is fixing a burst water mains at Queen's Cross roundabout in Aberdeen. Picture: Wullie Marr/DCT Media

Emergency water works will cause delays at a busy Aberdeen roundabout for the next four days.

Scottish Water began work to repair a burst water main at the Queen’s Cross roundabout today.

Although they are expected to finish by the end of the day, further reinstatement work to the road will be needed. The agency anticipates this could take around three days.

Contraflow systems will be in place on all roads leading to the Queen’s Cross roundabout. The inner lane of the roundabout will also be closed.

A contraflow is in place at Queen’s Cross roundabout in Aberdeen while the work is carried out. Picture: Wullie Marr

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “We would like to thank customers and road users for their patience and understanding while this essential repair work is completed.

“We understand this is a busy route for traffic in Aberdeen and our team on site will work hard to ensure this work is completed as quickly as possible.

“We would ask drivers to allow a little more time for their journeys and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]