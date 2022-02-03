Scottish Water begin emergency work at busy Aberdeen roundabout

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency water works will cause delays at a busy Aberdeen roundabout for the next four days.

Scottish Water began work to repair a burst water main at the Queen’s Cross roundabout today.

Although they are expected to finish by the end of the day, further reinstatement work to the road will be needed. The agency anticipates this could take around three days.

Contraflow systems will be in place on all roads leading to the Queen’s Cross roundabout. The inner lane of the roundabout will also be closed.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “We would like to thank customers and road users for their patience and understanding while this essential repair work is completed.

“We understand this is a busy route for traffic in Aberdeen and our team on site will work hard to ensure this work is completed as quickly as possible.

“We would ask drivers to allow a little more time for their journeys and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”