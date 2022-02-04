Exclusive: Scottish Labour not budging on Willie Young’s Aberdeen council aspirations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Labour has been urged to block a potential return of a former Aberdeen councillor, previously suspended over offensive tweets.

Willie Young, the outspoken Labour ex-city finance convener, told The P&J last week that he was “considering” returning to the political stage.

Since then, Scottish Labour, which is understood to have lifted his suspension last summer, has been urged to rethink its stance.

Mr Young, who could be selected by Aberdeen Labour members this week to stand in the Torry and Ferryhill ward, was banned while a tweet of a cartoon Chinese man were investigated.

The social media posts, poking fun at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus policy, touched upon links between the country and the pandemic’s origins.

As Chinese people reported facing increased hostility in the UK because of Covid, Mr Young eventually apologised over the “insensitive” tweet.

Aberdeen MSP presses for Scottish Labour to exile Willie Young before election nod

Despite that apology, outgoing Audrey Nicoll SNP MSP has written directly to Scottish Labour leader to reconsider.

The outgoing Torry and Ferryhill councillor told Anas Sarwar MSP that she feared for what his “incredibly disappointing” readmission might say to minority groups across the country.

She wrote: “Every single one of us across the political spectrum has a part to play in ensuring that there is no place for racism in our society and in our local communities, and that extends to ensuring that there is no place for racism in our political parties.

“In that respect, I have admired your work in the Scottish Parliament in the fight against all forms of racism and discrimination and you will know that actions speak louder than words.

“I know that you have been critical of your party’s disciplinary process in that past when it comes to racial discrimination so I urge you now, as leader of Scottish Labour, to do the right thing and reinstate Mr Young’s suspension and eliminate his potential candidacy for Scottish Labour.

“For my part, it would be to my advantage to see Mr Young stand in the local elections, but matters like these are above party politics.”

Watch: Our video explaining why Willie Young’s possible return to council politics could prove so controversial

Young apologised for ‘insensitive’ tweet – and provides testimonial showing his support for minority groups

While the posts were branded “insensitive” by north-east equality campaigners, they stopped short of calling them racist.

And Mr Young was quick to highlight the support he received from two of the city’s Islamic leaders, when making his case for party readmission.

Last summer, Imam Ibrahim Alwawi, of Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre, said Mr Young had “always shown respect towards all faith groups and communities” and was “known for respecting people of different races”.

He and Ernad Jodeh, the khateeb at Syed Shah Mustafa Jame Masjid, both pointed out the help Mr Young has given them in securing premises across Aberdeen.

“In the many, many years I have known Willie Young, he has never once shown any signs of being racist,” Dr Jodeh added.

The embattled Labour man, long associated with controversy in the city, said he hoped the “excellent” testimonials showed his contribution to public life.

Willie Young added: “If, as Audrey Nicoll says, her slur against me is above party politics then I hope she will accept that.

“And I will take no lectures from her on morals.

“However, having served my community as a member of the Children’s Panel, a member of the Children’s Panel advisory committee, a presiding justice of the peace, a Scottish football referee, and a deputy lieutenant over the last 30 years, I am well qualified to represent all sections of my community.”

Willie Young’s place on the Scottish Labour ballot could be secured this weekend

It is understood Aberdeen Central constituency Labour party members will select council candidates this weekend.

One insider – who last week spoke of worries Mr Young and his councillor allies were looking to force critics and dissidents out of the party – said there was a “strong opponent” standing in the way of his council return.

Torry and Ferryhill would be a good ward to stand in for the returning council colossus, as it elects four councillors – meaning all the more chance of a Labour win under the single transferable vote.

Our insider added: “But I expect factionalism will trump common sense. It is likely a lot of arms are being twisted behind the scenes.”

Party chiefs were not for addressing the controversy head-on.

A spokesman said: “Scottish Labour is committed to delivering for the people of Aberdeen by fielding a dedicated and committed array of local candidates at the upcoming council elections.”