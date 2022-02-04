Exclusive: Scottish Labour not budging on Willie Young’s Aberdeen council aspirations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Exclusive: Scottish Labour not budging on Willie Young’s Aberdeen council aspirations

By Alastair Gossip
February 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 4, 2022, 10:35 am
Former city council finance convener Willie Young could on Sunday seal a spot on Scottish Labour's ballot paper come May's election.
Former city council finance convener Willie Young could on Sunday seal a spot on Scottish Labour's ballot paper come May's election.

Scottish Labour has been urged to block a potential return of a former Aberdeen councillor, previously suspended over offensive tweets.

Willie Young, the outspoken Labour ex-city finance convener, told The P&J last week that he was “considering” returning to the political stage.

Since then, Scottish Labour, which is understood to have lifted his suspension last summer, has been urged to rethink its stance.

Mr Young, who could be selected by Aberdeen Labour members this week to stand in the Torry and Ferryhill ward, was banned while a tweet of a cartoon Chinese man were investigated.

The social media posts, poking fun at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus policy, touched upon links between the country and the pandemic’s origins.

As Chinese people reported facing increased hostility in the UK because of Covid, Mr Young eventually apologised over the “insensitive” tweet.

Aberdeen MSP presses for Scottish Labour to exile Willie Young before election nod

Despite that apology, outgoing Audrey Nicoll SNP MSP has written directly to Scottish Labour leader to reconsider.

The outgoing Torry and Ferryhill councillor told Anas Sarwar MSP that she feared for what his “incredibly disappointing” readmission might say to minority groups across the country.

SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll has urged Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to sideline Willie Young before council candidates are picked in Aberdeen.
SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll has urged Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to sideline Willie Young before council candidates are picked in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.

She wrote: “Every single one of us across the political spectrum has a part to play in ensuring that there is no place for racism in our society and in our local communities, and that extends to ensuring that there is no place for racism in our political parties.

“In that respect, I have admired your work in the Scottish Parliament in the fight against all forms of racism and discrimination and you will know that actions speak louder than words.

“I know that you have been critical of your party’s disciplinary process in that past when it comes to racial discrimination so I urge you now, as leader of Scottish Labour, to do the right thing and reinstate Mr Young’s suspension and eliminate his potential candidacy for Scottish Labour.

“For my part, it would be to my advantage to see Mr Young stand in the local elections, but matters like these are above party politics.”

Watch: Our video explaining why Willie Young’s possible return to council politics could prove so controversial

Young apologised for ‘insensitive’ tweet – and provides testimonial showing his support for minority groups

While the posts were branded “insensitive” by north-east equality campaigners, they stopped short of calling them racist.

And Mr Young was quick to highlight the support he received from two of the city’s Islamic leaders, when making his case for party readmission.

Last summer, Imam Ibrahim Alwawi, of Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre, said Mr Young had “always shown respect towards all faith groups and communities” and was “known for respecting people of different races”.

He and Ernad Jodeh, the khateeb at Syed Shah Mustafa Jame Masjid, both pointed out the help Mr Young has given them in securing premises across Aberdeen.

“In the many, many years I have known Willie Young, he has never once shown any signs of being racist,” Dr Jodeh added.

Willie Young is "considering" standing for election to Aberdeen City Council again.
Willie Young is “considering” standing for election to Aberdeen City Council again. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.

The embattled Labour man, long associated with controversy in the city, said he hoped the “excellent” testimonials showed his contribution to public life.

Willie Young added: “If, as Audrey Nicoll says, her slur against me is above party politics then I hope she will accept that.

“And I will take no lectures from her on morals.

“However, having served my community as a member of the Children’s Panel, a member of the Children’s Panel advisory committee, a presiding justice of the peace, a Scottish football referee, and a deputy lieutenant over the last 30 years, I am well qualified to represent all sections of my community.”

Willie Young’s place on the Scottish Labour ballot could be secured this weekend

It is understood Aberdeen Central constituency Labour party members will select council candidates this weekend.

One insider – who last week spoke of worries Mr Young and his councillor allies were looking to force critics and dissidents out of the party – said there was a “strong opponent” standing in the way of his council return.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, pictured by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media on a visit to Aberdeen in April, is facing calls to suspend Willie Young once again.

Torry and Ferryhill would be a good ward to stand in for the returning council colossus, as it elects four councillors – meaning all the more chance of a Labour win under the single transferable vote.

Our insider added: “But I expect factionalism will trump common sense. It is likely a lot of arms are being twisted behind the scenes.”

Party chiefs were not for addressing the controversy head-on.

A spokesman said: “Scottish Labour is committed to delivering for the people of Aberdeen by fielding a dedicated and committed array of local candidates at the upcoming council elections.”

Controversial Willie Young ‘considering’ Aberdeen council comeback

