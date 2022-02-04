Rugby: Ellon looking to move up to third spot in Caley Division 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Ellon looking to move up to third spot in Caley Division 1

By Jack Nixon
February 4, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Division 1 title contenders Dunfermline and Orkney have a week off.
Caley Division 1 title contenders Dunfermline and Orkney have a week off.

Caley Division 1 title contenders Dunfermline and Orkney are not in action this weekend, leaving Ellon the chance to make their case for finishing in third place when they meet Aberdeen Wanderers at Groats Road.

Despite not being in a position to press for promotion to the national leagues, both sides are likely to be up there next season, given their substantial youth resources.

Ellon sit fourth in the table – only two points behind Caithness with a game in hand.

Aberdeenshire may be promoted from Caley 2 North but even on their day off will be keeping an eye on the outcome of the 2nd Highland versus 2nd Aberdeen Grammar at Canal Park. A win for the Rubislaw side would put a major dent in Highland’s hopes of catching the league leaders.

By way of celebrating their promotion, while providing an aperitif before the Scotland versus England Six Nations game, head coach Charlie Catto has arranged a game at Woodside in which players from other clubs in the area will make up a side aptly called Grampian Barbarians who will play an Aberdeenshire Select.

Six Nations 2022: Scots name tried and tested side but not worried about being ‘red-hot favourites’

Catto said: “The point of the exercise is to give young players some game time, while providing an entertaining afternoon of rugby.

“A number of players from other north-east clubs have signed up, enough to make a team who will play my boys.

“It’s a starter for 10 but I like to think it will be a feature in local rugby in the future. There are too many youngsters out there not getting a game. This could be a breakthrough for them.”

The game kicks off at 12 noon.

Elsewhere, 2nd Gordonians travel to Stornoway defending an unbeaten record in Caley 3 North.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]