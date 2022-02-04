Rugby: Ellon looking to move up to third spot in Caley Division 1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Division 1 title contenders Dunfermline and Orkney are not in action this weekend, leaving Ellon the chance to make their case for finishing in third place when they meet Aberdeen Wanderers at Groats Road.

Despite not being in a position to press for promotion to the national leagues, both sides are likely to be up there next season, given their substantial youth resources.

Ellon sit fourth in the table – only two points behind Caithness with a game in hand.

Aberdeenshire may be promoted from Caley 2 North but even on their day off will be keeping an eye on the outcome of the 2nd Highland versus 2nd Aberdeen Grammar at Canal Park. A win for the Rubislaw side would put a major dent in Highland’s hopes of catching the league leaders.

By way of celebrating their promotion, while providing an aperitif before the Scotland versus England Six Nations game, head coach Charlie Catto has arranged a game at Woodside in which players from other clubs in the area will make up a side aptly called Grampian Barbarians who will play an Aberdeenshire Select.

Catto said: “The point of the exercise is to give young players some game time, while providing an entertaining afternoon of rugby.

“A number of players from other north-east clubs have signed up, enough to make a team who will play my boys.

“It’s a starter for 10 but I like to think it will be a feature in local rugby in the future. There are too many youngsters out there not getting a game. This could be a breakthrough for them.”

The game kicks off at 12 noon.

Elsewhere, 2nd Gordonians travel to Stornoway defending an unbeaten record in Caley 3 North.