Kirsty Muir, 17, wins top youth award for inspiring youngsters on eve of Olympics skiing debut

By David Mackay
February 6, 2022, 7:17 pm Updated: February 6, 2022, 7:17 pm
Kirsty Muir profile picture in woodland
Kirsty Muir. Photo: Dave MacLeod

Aberdeen teen skier Kirsty Muir has won a youth award on the eve of her Olympics debut to celebrate those who revel in the outdoors.

The 17-year-old is currently in Beijing competing against the world’s best – and is due to take to the slopes for the first time on Monday.

And before the freestyle skier has even put her goggles on, she has won silverware.

The teenager has been named as the eighth recipient of the Scottish Youth Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture.

Created in 2015 to celebrate adventurous young people, nominees are chosen for their resilience and determination to succeed within their chosen area.

Kirsty Muir said: “I am honoured to be this year’s recipient of the Scottish Youth Award for Excellence in Mountain Culture. I hope I can inspire people to get out into their local areas and give sports a go.”

Kirsty Muir’s rise to the top

The young Olympian has had an extraordinary rise to the top of the international freestyle skiing circuit.

She first hit the dry slopes at Aberdeen Snowsports Centre when she was just three years old.

And from seven started to hone her freestyle craft.

Kirsty Muir. Supplied by GB Snowsport

She won her first World Cup medal in Colorado at just 16 with supporters attributing her success to her grit, passion, training and focus.

Lydia Rohmer, principal and chief executive of award sponsors West Highland College UHI, said: “Kirsty is committed and driven to overcome any challenges that come her way to reach the top in her sport.

“These qualities of resilience and determination are what we endeavour to instil in all our students as well as a keen desire to share their knowledge and expertise by teaching others and we clearly see these qualities in Kirsty too.

“We wish to send our congratulations to Kirsty and wish her every success in her future career.”

