Aberdeen’s Kirsty Muir admits it’s surreal to be rubbing shoulders with her sporting heroes in Team GB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen’s Kirsty Muir admits it’s surreal to be rubbing shoulders with her sporting heroes in Team GB

By Tom Harle
February 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Great Britain's Kirsty Muir after speaking to the media at the Genting Snow Park ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.
Great Britain's Kirsty Muir after speaking to the media at the Genting Snow Park ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

Kirsty Muir is still in her final year at school but has already finished project Olympics, inspired by a hero turned team-mate.

The Aberdeen star is the youngest member of Team GB and rapid progress on the freestyle skiing circuit has been rewarded with a dream Olympic debut aged just 17.

Muir, a pupil at Bucksburn Academy, first stepped on skis aged three and was in the British set-up by the age of 13, all the way idolising history-making freeskier James Woods.

Woods became the first British man to win a World Championship gold medal on snow in 2019, finishing fifth in slopestyle at Sochi 2014 and fourth at the last Games in PyeongChang.

Once the subject of one of Muir’s school presentations, the pair are now both on Team GB.

“I mean, I don’t mind if you tell him!” laughed the teenager. “It was just a silly kid thing.

“I was really inspired by PyeongChang, I watched the whole run and really looked up to James. It’s so cool to be on the same team as him and skiing with him is so much fun.

“Some people thought this Games would be too soon for me, a bit of a stretch, but I really trained hard and I’m so happy to have got here.”

Great Britain’s Kirsty Muir before heading to Beijing for the The 2022 Winter Olympics.

On Muir’s classroom tribute, Woods said: “I can’t believe that, I can’t imagine being anyone’s school project, I wasn’t exactly the world’s best student!

“Being an inspiration is pretty cool but she didn’t need me to make it, she was going places whatever happened, she’s a serious talent.”

Muir has another year to run at secondary school, studying Chemistry, PE and History. The plan is to take agap year and then go to university.

A prestigious invite to her first X Games last month and a first World Cup medal last March has capped a remarkable rise for the Scottish youngster.

Alongside 2018 bronze medallist Izzy Atkin and three-time Olympian Katie Summerhayes, she will take on the rails and jumps of slopestyle.

Beijing organisers have dreamt up a widely-heralded course with features by the Great Wall of China.

“I’m so excited about the course,” said Muir. “We just came from X Games which is a really big course.

Kirsty Muir is set to have medal chances in both the slopestyle and Big Air disciplines.

“I like the mix of the rails and the jumps – in the UK we do a lot of the rails, there’s a lot of creativity in the course. I’m really happy with my skiing and ready to go.”

Curlers leading from the front

Scotland’s curlers will have the honour of opening the sporting action in Beijing with Bruce Mouat and Jennier Dodds getting Team GB under way in the mixed doubles.

The world champions face Sweden, who won bronze behind them in Aberdeen last year, on Thursday in the first of nine round robin games at the Ice Cube.

Dodds and Mouat, lifelong friends having met at Edinburgh’s Gogar Park Club, are the first Team GB curlers to take on two disciplines at a single Games.

“It is a real honour to be the first Brits to have a chance at the double,” said Dodds.

“We know that we have put a lot of hard work into the mixed doubles and the men’s and women’s event and doing it as reigning world champions I think is a good thing.

“We know the standard we can play at and at the same time everyone else does as well. They need to come out and play really well to beat us and we know we need to keep playing at the high level that we know we can.

“So, I don’t feel that we have any additional pressure. It is just that we have to keep doing what we do well and not really think about the opposition. If we just keep playing our game that’s our most important thing.”

Watch All the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 live on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport app

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]