Aberdeen residents invited to share views on city’s green and open spaces

Aberdeen residents and visitors are being invited to share their views on green and open spaces in the city.

The council has launched a two-part survey to gauge the public’s general opinions on outdoor spaces, as well as finding out why specific areas are important to them.

All of the responses will be used to add community value to the open space audit and inform Aberdeen’s Open Space Strategy – assisting with policy, planning and management decisions in the future.

The Granite City is home to a number of parks, gardens, playing fields, woodlands, river corridors, play areas, allotments and civic spaces, which can all be considered in the survey.

Councillor Philip Bell, operational and delivery committee convener, said: “Our green and open spaces are more than just places for recreation or to help wildlife thrive, they provide important ecosystem services, physical and social benefits to citizens and have an economic value.

“I would encourage residents and visitors alike to take part in the survey as we are keen to hear what they think of the city’s green and open spaces and why specific spaces are important to them and why.”

Benefiting the community

A physical audit will also be completed to determine the quantity and quality of spaces across Aberdeen, as well as their accessibility.

The council said well-managed and maintained spaces are important for promoting a sense of place and community pride, as well as enabling people to interact with each other.

They also allow people in the community to lead active and healthy lifestyles and make it safer for walkers and cyclers.

The networks that link these outdoor spaces benefit local wildlife, while helping tackle climate change and the effects of extreme weather.

The survey is available online here until 11.59pm on Sunday, March 6.