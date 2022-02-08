Man due in court after £30,000 drugs seized in Aberdeen raids

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 33-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow following a cross-country drugs operation.

Officers from Aberdeen and Edinburgh were involved in the County Lines investigation.

On February 1, police raided four addresses in the King Street area of the city and recovered £30,000 of cocaine and heroin.

Three men aged 33, 39 and 52 were charged and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on February 2.

Now police have confirmed a fourth man will appear in court tomorrow following a search at a property in Edinburgh.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson said: “We remain committed to disrupting those involved in operating and benefiting from County Lines, who supply illegal drugs in the north-east of Scotland.

“This operation demonstrates Police Scotland’s determination to seek out and apprehend those intent on causing harm in our communities.”

County Lines is a nationwide effort to crackdown on the drugs trade, focusing on preventing dealers from moving their product around the UK.