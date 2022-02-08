Man due in court after £30,000 drugs seized in Aberdeen raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man due in court after £30,000 drugs seized in Aberdeen raids

By Ross Hempseed
February 8, 2022, 5:18 pm Updated: February 8, 2022, 5:19 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
A 33-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow following a cross-country drugs operation.

Officers from Aberdeen and Edinburgh were involved in the County Lines investigation.

On February 1, police raided four addresses in the King Street area of the city and recovered £30,000 of cocaine and heroin.

Three men aged 33, 39 and 52 were charged and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on February 2.

Now police have confirmed a fourth man will appear in court tomorrow following a search at a property in Edinburgh.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson said: “We remain committed to disrupting those involved in operating and benefiting from County Lines, who supply illegal drugs in the north-east of Scotland.

“This operation demonstrates Police Scotland’s determination to seek out and apprehend those intent on causing harm in our communities.”

County Lines is a nationwide effort to crackdown on the drugs trade, focusing on preventing dealers from moving their product around the UK.

