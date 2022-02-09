Overnight multi-agency search for missing Portlethen man Jakub Ziomko

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Overnight multi-agency search for missing Portlethen man Jakub Ziomko

By Lauren Taylor
February 9, 2022, 6:59 am Updated: February 9, 2022, 11:25 am
Jakub Ziomko has been reported missing from Portlethen.
Jakub Ziomko has been reported missing from Portlethen.

Concerns are growing for missing Portlethen man Jakub Ziomko who has not been seen since early Tuesday afternoon.

Land, sea and air searches were carried out overnight in an effort to trace Mr Ziomko, last seen in the Findon area around noon.

He was wearing a dark green North Face jacket and carrying a brown bag when he was last seen.

Coastguard teams from Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Cruden Bay carried out a thorough search of the surrounding area.

Meanwhile, the coastguard helicopter scanned the coastline alongside the RNLI lifeboat team from Aberdeen.

Teams combed the area for hours before being stood down around 12.45am.

A coastguard spokesman said despite “good conditions for the helicopter, nothing was found in the area”.

On Wednesday morning, the coastguard helicopter returned to the search and is scouring the cliffs around the Findon area.

Officers are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Mr Ziomko is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with short brown hair and a brown beard. He speaks with a Polish accent.

Inspector Allen Shaw of Aberdeen community policing said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jakub and are asking for the public’s assistance to help trace him safe and well.

“I would ask if you have noticed anyone matching this description in the area that you come contact police.”

Anyone who has any information should contact police quoting incident number 2618 of February 8.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal