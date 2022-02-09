Overnight multi-agency search for missing Portlethen man Jakub Ziomko

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns are growing for missing Portlethen man Jakub Ziomko who has not been seen since early Tuesday afternoon.

Land, sea and air searches were carried out overnight in an effort to trace Mr Ziomko, last seen in the Findon area around noon.

He was wearing a dark green North Face jacket and carrying a brown bag when he was last seen.

Coastguard teams from Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Cruden Bay carried out a thorough search of the surrounding area.

Meanwhile, the coastguard helicopter scanned the coastline alongside the RNLI lifeboat team from Aberdeen.

Teams combed the area for hours before being stood down around 12.45am.

A coastguard spokesman said despite “good conditions for the helicopter, nothing was found in the area”.

On Wednesday morning, the coastguard helicopter returned to the search and is scouring the cliffs around the Findon area.

Officers are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Mr Ziomko is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with short brown hair and a brown beard. He speaks with a Polish accent.

Inspector Allen Shaw of Aberdeen community policing said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jakub and are asking for the public’s assistance to help trace him safe and well.

“I would ask if you have noticed anyone matching this description in the area that you come contact police.”

Anyone who has any information should contact police quoting incident number 2618 of February 8.