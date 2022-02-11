Book that explores the key people and moments of Aberdeen University’s 527-year-history to be released

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Book that explores the key people and moments of Aberdeen University’s 527-year-history to be released

By Lottie Hood
February 11, 2022, 12:56 pm
The University of Aberdeen is set to celebrate its 527th birthday this year with a new history on the school's past over the years. Supplied by University of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen University will begin celebrating its 527th birthday next week as plans for a historical look back at its earliest beginnings in the form of a new book are announced.

The book, which will explore key moments and people to have shaped the university’s history, will be released in autumn later this year.

Nearing the final editing stages, the book, which is titled ‘A New History of the University of Aberdeen’, is said to focus more on the international nature of the university.

Cultural history is also set to play a more central role by looking at issues of gender, race and power throughout.

But first, the university will host a Founders’ Day Service in King’s College Chapel at 11am on Sunday February 13, to celebrate its birthday.

The event is for those who who have signed up in advance but there will be a link available to watch online nearer the time.

The University has ‘sought to excel in the pursuit of truth’

The publication draws inspiration from a popular series of podcasts created to mark the University’s anniversary this year. It is edited by Professor Michael Brown, Chair in Irish, Scottish & Enlightenment, and Dr Brad Bow, Lecturer in Scottish History.

Professor Brown said: “This is retelling the story of how Aberdeen rose from a small medieval foundation to a significant hub of intellectual life in the region, nationally and indeed globally, bringing Aberdeen out to the world and just as significantly, bringing the world to Aberdeen.”

A building of the University of Aberdeen as it is today. Supplied by University of Aberdeen.

He described the university’s consistent academic achievements over the years, mentioning contributions to the Reformation and the Enlightenment. The school has also been associated with five Nobel laureates.

Looking at the university’s history, it has experienced many key moments in history. Whether that was the civil wars in the 1640s, the Union of Crowns of 1707, the disruption of the Church of Scotland in the nineteenth century or the world wars in the twentieth century.

Through all this, Mr Brown said the institution has a “long record of achievement”.

He said: “Throughout it has sought to excel in the pursuit of truth, and it has a long record of achievement that we want to recall, even as we look ahead.”

He added: “With the passing of the significant milestone of 525 years it seemed an appropriate time to embark on a nuanced history of both the institution and its people.”

How the university began

Aberdeen University is Scotland’s third oldest and the UK’s fifth oldest university. It started off as King’s College in 1495 before it merged with Marischal College in 1860 to become the Aberdeen University. It was founded William Elphinstone, Bishop of Aberdeen and Chancellor of Scotland.

Aberdeen University King’s College building is one of Scotland’s oldest centres of learning.

Dr Jackson Armstrong, a specialist in the later middle ages, says the new publication which explores the university’s international history reflects these early beginnings.

He said: “Many previous accounts represent King’s College as a new innovation for the north-east, connecting a somehow isolated and remote region of the kingdom to the world of learning.

“But while Aberdeen had no more than a few thousand inhabitants, at the end of the 14th century it was counted in Bruges as amongst the four principal towns of Scotland.”

Mr Armstrong added: “To me, the early history of the university and the context out of which it was created, is about how Bishop Elphinstone’s foundation was as a result of an outward looking, creative and internationally connected Aberdeen.”

“That was a medieval legacy which would continue for centuries to come and which we hope to showcase through this new publication.”

Professor Karin Friedrich, Chair of Early Modern History, agreed with this saying: “The volume on the 525th anniversary of King’s College highlights the important role that Aberdeen University has played since the Renaissance, not only for the north-east of Scotland, but for innovation and exchange between Scotland and Europe.”

Some of the characters included

The book revisits both some well-known figures and also individuals who have been overlooked from Aberdeen University’s history.

Some of the more famous people in the university’s history include Hector Boece (1465-1536), a Scottish philosopher and historian. He also went on to become the first Principal of King’s College.

One of the characters that has been overlooked in the past but whose history is explored in the book is abolitionist Reverend James Ramsay.

An alumnus of King’s College, he was born in Fraserburgh in 1733 and later became an Anglican minister and ship’s surgeon after his studies.

When Ramsay was at sea, he first witnessed the reality of the colonial slave trade after coming into contact with a slave ship travelling from Africa to the West Indies. Dysentery had wiped out most of those enslaved and the crew.

He went on to spend 15 years as a preacher before becoming a medical attendant to the enslaved population on the island of St. Christopher, today known as St. Kitt.

After witnessing the horrific realities of slavery from his at sea encounter, Mr Ramsay sparked controversy with his abolitionist writing. He was titled as “The Unknown Abolitionist” by Nigerian historian, Fọlarin Shyllon as for many years his contributions to the debate were largely overlooked.

This follows recent calls for Aberdeen to be more up front in its role and how it profited from slavery.

A project setting up 11 sites in Aberdeen highlighting key parts of the city linked to the horrific trade has been deferred to March this year.

Visit the Aberdeen University site to listen to the podcast series on the school’s 525 years of history.

