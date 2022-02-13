Family of missing Aberdeen man Jakub Ziomko made aware as body is recovered near Findon By Ross Hempseed February 13, 2022, 10:09 am Updated: February 13, 2022, 2:35 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The family of missing Aberdeen man Jakub Ziomko have been made aware after a body was recovered near Findon yesterday. The man’s body was recovered from the water near Seal’s Cove Bay in Findon to the south of Aberdeen. The body was recovered at 1pm on Saturday, February 12. Formal identification is yet to take place, however the family of Jakub Ziomko has been made aware. The 39-year-old went missing from the Portlethen area on Tuesday, February 8. Coastguard crews from Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Cruden Bay carried out an immediate and thorough search of the area but found nothing. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Renewed appeal to trace missing Jakub Ziomko last seen near Portlethen Multi-agency search for missing Aviemore man James Brannan steps up Overnight multi-agency search for missing Portlethen man Jakub Ziomko Concerns grow for missing Aviemore man James Brannan not seen since Saturday