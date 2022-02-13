Family of missing Aberdeen man Jakub Ziomko made aware as body is recovered near Findon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of missing Aberdeen man Jakub Ziomko have been made aware after a body was recovered near Findon yesterday.

The man’s body was recovered from the water near Seal’s Cove Bay in Findon to the south of Aberdeen.

The body was recovered at 1pm on Saturday, February 12.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however the family of Jakub Ziomko has been made aware.

The 39-year-old went missing from the Portlethen area on Tuesday, February 8.

Coastguard crews from Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Cruden Bay carried out an immediate and thorough search of the area but found nothing.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.