One-car collision closed A944 Alford road in Aberdeenshire By Daniel Boal February 14, 2022, 4:20 pm Updated: February 14, 2022, 4:34 pm A section of the A944 Aberdeen to Alford road was closed following a one-car crash. Emergency services were called to the Aberdeenshire road at about 1.35pm on Monday. Police confirmed the road had been closed at the junction of the B992 Gateside road near Whitehouse village. Emergency services are on the scene and the traffic is currently being diverted along alternate routes. It is understood that the road has since reopened. The condition of the person involved in the crash is currently unknown.