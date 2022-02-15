Hen welfare charity calls for volunteers to help save thousands of birds from slaughter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A hen welfare charity is calling on volunteers to save thousands of hens.

The British Hen Welfare Trust is hoping that drivers and carers can help rehome a number of birds in Huntly.

Each year, the charity holds rehoming days for around 60,000 ex-laying hens from across the UK to be taken in by families and saved from slaughter.

The charity has said that while poorly hens are uncommon, due to the sheer number of hens saved, some are unsuitable for re-homing.

Drivers are also being asked to help collect hens from the farm and transport them to the rehoming site.

‘Help change the lives of thousands of hens every year’

Jane Howorth, founder of the charity, said: “Our volunteers are incredible people who selflessly give up their time to help change the lives of thousands of hens every year.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to give these hard-working chickens a happy retirement full of sunbathing, treats and affection.

“If you can spare around 10 days a year, please think about volunteering with the British Hen Welfare Trust – you’d literally be helping to save hens’ lives.”

Carers will help look after animals that are too ill to be adopted straight away.

Bosses at the charity have said that animal care experience is helpful but not required as training will be provided.