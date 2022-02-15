West Highland line blocked for second time within week due to a broken down engineering vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West Highland line blocked for second time within week due to a broken down engineering vehicle

By Michelle Henderson
February 15, 2022, 4:43 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 9:48 pm
Rail services on the West Highland line are facing an afternoon of disruption due to a blockage on the line.

A section of the West Highland rail remains blocked due to a broken down engineering vehicle.

The Glasgow to Mallaig rail line is currently blocked between Crianlarich and Tyndrum as a result of a broken down Road Rail Vehicle (RRV).

The vehicle, which can operate on both the rail tracks and the road, was being used by Network Rail to carry out engineering works in the area when it developed a fault.

Engineers have arrived on site and work to remove the vehicle from the line is ongoing.

The incident is the second of its kind to occur on the west coast line in the last week.

Last week, commuters faced more than six hours of delays after a Road rail vehicle broke-down at Gorton, north of Crianlarich.

Commuters are facing an evening fraught with delay.

The incident has resulted in hours of delays and disruption to services travelling on the west coast rail line.

ScotRail have pulled the plug on their 8:39pm service from Oban to Glasgow as the route remains blocked.

It comes after the firms 7.32pm service from Crianlarich to Glasgow was cancelled due to the disruption on the line.

Train services travelling south between Mallaig and Glasgow have been terminated at Fort William as a result of the blockage to the line.

Trains travelling between Glasgow and Oban have also been facing significant disruption this evening, with services being terminated at Dunbarton Central.

Commuters are being warned to expect disruption for the remainder of the evening as engineers remain at the scene.

Replacement buses on hand to ferry passengers

A number of replacement busses have been organised by ScotRail to help alleviate further delay for passengers.

A 16 seat minibus is in operation from Fort William.

Meanwhile, coaches from Carrs of Loch Lomond, Sheil and Temporal travel are also been dispatched to the various stations to collect stranded passengers.

Rail tickets are also being accepted onboard Citylink services.

