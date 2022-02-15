West Highland line blocked for second time within week due to a broken down engineering vehicle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of the West Highland rail remains blocked due to a broken down engineering vehicle.

The Glasgow to Mallaig rail line is currently blocked between Crianlarich and Tyndrum as a result of a broken down Road Rail Vehicle (RRV).

The vehicle, which can operate on both the rail tracks and the road, was being used by Network Rail to carry out engineering works in the area when it developed a fault.

Engineers have arrived on site and work to remove the vehicle from the line is ongoing.

The incident is the second of its kind to occur on the west coast line in the last week.

Last week, commuters faced more than six hours of delays after a Road rail vehicle broke-down at Gorton, north of Crianlarich.

Commuters are facing an evening fraught with delay.

The incident has resulted in hours of delays and disruption to services travelling on the west coast rail line.

⚠️ NEW: Due to a Road Rail vehicle (RRV) breaking down on the line between Crianlarich and Tyndrum, services between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig will be delayed or terminated at Fort William. https://t.co/ME57KqNIiN pic.twitter.com/OkbTaLTQjA — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 15, 2022

ScotRail have pulled the plug on their 8:39pm service from Oban to Glasgow as the route remains blocked.

It comes after the firms 7.32pm service from Crianlarich to Glasgow was cancelled due to the disruption on the line.

Train services travelling south between Mallaig and Glasgow have been terminated at Fort William as a result of the blockage to the line.

Trains travelling between Glasgow and Oban have also been facing significant disruption this evening, with services being terminated at Dunbarton Central.

Commuters are being warned to expect disruption for the remainder of the evening as engineers remain at the scene.

Replacement buses on hand to ferry passengers

A number of replacement busses have been organised by ScotRail to help alleviate further delay for passengers.

A 16 seat minibus is in operation from Fort William.

Meanwhile, coaches from Carrs of Loch Lomond, Sheil and Temporal travel are also been dispatched to the various stations to collect stranded passengers.

Rail tickets are also being accepted onboard Citylink services.