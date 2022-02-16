Plans to remove fireplaces from council homes in Braemar put on hold

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to remove “much-needed” fireplaces in Braemar have been put on hold, amid claims the move would erode residents’ human rights.

Aberdeenshire Council is looking to get rid of coal fires in its housing in order to meet environmental targets.

Under its housing improvement plan, the local authority will remove open fires while electric storage heaters are expected to be upgraded in properties across the region.

This sparked outrage in the village at a time when residents were recovering from Storm Arwen.

Villagers were left without power and heat for days with the coal fires providing the only source of heat to keep people and food warm.

A petition by Braemar Community Council, which received 64 signatures, was created asking for the work to be “paused and reconsidered”.

It asked for the fireplaces to “remain in-situ and for other upgrades to continue as planned until the council has contingencies in place in the event of future power cuts”.

Decision to remove fireplaces ‘hard to comprehend’

Speaking at Marr Area Committee chairman of Braemar Community Council, Brian Wood, said the decision to remove the fireplaces was “hard to comprehend”.

Braemar is well known as one of the coldest places in the UK, with temperatures recorded well below zero during cold spells.

Mr Wood said residents needed a contingency in case of power outages, as has already been witnessed this winter.

He added: “For many, open fires, log burners and gas homes are lifesavers providing a ready alternative source of energy for heating and cooking.

“Recent storms have presented a very different situation with power cuts extending over several days at a time.

“We have exposed the weakness of all-electric homes and left some of our most vulnerable residents without any source of heat or means of preparing hot meals.

“We’re led to believe such events are likely to be more common in the future as our climate continues to change, for Aberdeenshire Council to be removing fireplaces from homes in Braemar in the midst of such extreme weather conditions is something we all find hard to comprehend.”

Frustration Braemar fireplaces decision could not be made quicker

Councillor Paul Gibb told colleagues he found it “frustrating” that a quick decision could not be made on the matter.

He added: “There is no contingency for these houses if the fireplaces are removed, there’s only six houses in Braemar and there might be a small number in other rural communities.

“It would seem very sensible to very quickly make the decision to keep the contingency in place and to continue with the upgrades to the properties to that there is in the event of another power cut, a source of heat or warmth for residents.”

Councillor Ann Ross also voiced her frustration as the authority “dragged its feet” on a matter needing to be resolved quickly.

“We have got vulnerable and elderly people across Aberdeenshire, Braemar in particular, but in our other rural areas,” she said.

“People sitting in homes without power, without another source of heat and light to me, is an erosion of their equality and human rights.”

Following debate councillors agreed the head of the council’s housing and building standards should produce a report detailing the specifics of the Braemar situation.

It is expected to go back to the committee when they next meet in March.