Undercover HGVs used by Highland police to tackle drink and drug driving

Police have added HGV tractor units to their fleet of unmarked vehicles that are cracking down on drink and drug drivers.

Officers involved in Operation Cedar have made use of HGV vehicles alongside marked and unmarked police cars in the Highlands and islands.

Hoping to educate, challenge, detect and reduce poor driving, police will also be targeting drivers using handheld mobile phones in the operation.

Carrying out patrols across the Highland area between December and February, officers caught 35 mobile phone offences.

Police also pulled up drivers for drink and drug driving, dangerous and careless driving, insurance, MOT and construction offences.

‘Consequences can be catastrophic’

Drivers who had been caught were either fined with a fixed penalty notice or reported to court officials.

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon said: “By conducting these patrols, we are highlighting our commitment to road safety and I would like to reassure the public that we will continue to take action and enforce legislation against those who take risks and put themselves and others in danger.

“Driving and using a handheld mobile phone or electronic device causes distraction, affects concentration and increases the likelihood of being involved in a collision, the consequences of which can be catastrophic.

“If you are caught, you could be fined and your licence endorsed so please put your phone away and don’t put yourself and others, road users, at risk.”