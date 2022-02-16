Undercover HGVs used by Highland police to tackle drink and drug driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Undercover HGVs used by Highland police to tackle drink and drug driving

By Daniel Boal
February 16, 2022, 3:59 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 4:27 pm
Post Thumbnail

Police have added HGV tractor units to their fleet of unmarked vehicles that are cracking down on drink and drug drivers.

Officers involved in Operation Cedar have made use of HGV vehicles alongside marked and unmarked police cars in the Highlands and islands.

Hoping to educate, challenge, detect and reduce poor driving, police will also be targeting drivers using handheld mobile phones in the operation.

Carrying out patrols across the Highland area between December and February, officers caught 35 mobile phone offences.

Police also pulled up drivers for drink and drug driving, dangerous and careless driving, insurance, MOT and construction offences.

‘Consequences can be catastrophic’

Drivers who had been caught were either fined with a fixed penalty notice or reported to court officials.

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon said: “By conducting these patrols, we are highlighting our commitment to road safety and I would like to reassure the public that we will continue to take action and enforce legislation against those who take risks and put themselves and others in danger.

“Driving and using a handheld mobile phone or electronic device causes distraction, affects concentration and increases the likelihood of being involved in a collision, the consequences of which can be catastrophic.

“If you are caught, you could be fined and your licence endorsed so please put your phone away and don’t put yourself and others, road users, at risk.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal