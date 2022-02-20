Two rescued after being stranded in Loch Muick bothy for two nights during Storm Eunice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two rescued after being stranded in Loch Muick bothy for two nights during Storm Eunice

By Lottie Hood
February 20, 2022, 9:49 am Updated: February 20, 2022, 10:15 am
The walkers were stranded during Storm Eunice in Sheilin’ o’ Mark bothy near Loch Muick. Supplied by Alan Rowan.
The walkers were stranded during Storm Eunice in Sheilin’ o’ Mark bothy near Loch Muick. Supplied by Alan Rowan.

Two people were rescued by Braemar Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) after being stranded for two nights in a bothy near Loch Muick.

The two hill walkers stayed in the bothy on Thursday, February 17 but became trapped during Storm Eunice the next day.

The pair ended up stranded due to the heavy snowfall and a call was eventually put in to Braemar MRT. Teams managed to locate and rescue them at around 1am on Sunday morning.

An all-terrain vehicle was deployed to assist teams who were called out to the Sheilin’ O’ Mark bothy where the two were stranded.

Scottish Mountain Rescue have warned mountaineers to take “great care” as the severe weather conditions are set to carry on into much of next week.

