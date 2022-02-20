Two rescued after being stranded in Loch Muick bothy for two nights during Storm Eunice By Lottie Hood February 20, 2022, 9:49 am Updated: February 20, 2022, 10:15 am The walkers were stranded during Storm Eunice in Sheilin’ o’ Mark bothy near Loch Muick. Supplied by Alan Rowan. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two people were rescued by Braemar Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) after being stranded for two nights in a bothy near Loch Muick. The two hill walkers stayed in the bothy on Thursday, February 17 but became trapped during Storm Eunice the next day. The pair ended up stranded due to the heavy snowfall and a call was eventually put in to Braemar MRT. Teams managed to locate and rescue them at around 1am on Sunday morning. Team members approaching the ATV tonight having rescued 2 persons trapped after #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/9qKSGaVN76 — BraemarMRT (@BraemarMRT) February 20, 2022 An all-terrain vehicle was deployed to assist teams who were called out to the Sheilin’ O’ Mark bothy where the two were stranded. Scottish Mountain Rescue have warned mountaineers to take “great care” as the severe weather conditions are set to carry on into much of next week. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing walker writes name in snow to aid mountain rescue teams ‘Messages’ left on snowy mountain leads to rescue of overdue walker Climber dies after plunging 300ft from Ben Nevis Grantown biking enthusiast and former mountain rescue leader on blood cancer battle