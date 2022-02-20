Two rescued after being stranded in Loch Muick bothy for two nights during Storm Eunice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people were rescued by Braemar Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) after being stranded for two nights in a bothy near Loch Muick.

The two hill walkers stayed in the bothy on Thursday, February 17 but became trapped during Storm Eunice the next day.

The pair ended up stranded due to the heavy snowfall and a call was eventually put in to Braemar MRT. Teams managed to locate and rescue them at around 1am on Sunday morning.

Team members approaching the ATV tonight having rescued 2 persons trapped after #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/9qKSGaVN76 — BraemarMRT (@BraemarMRT) February 20, 2022

An all-terrain vehicle was deployed to assist teams who were called out to the Sheilin’ O’ Mark bothy where the two were stranded.

Scottish Mountain Rescue have warned mountaineers to take “great care” as the severe weather conditions are set to carry on into much of next week.