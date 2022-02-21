Archie Foundation to hold belated charity Burns Supper in middle of March

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Those who feel they missed out on the Burns Night festivities will have a chance to give it another go next month – with the proceeds going to a very worthy cause.

The Archie Foundation has announced its Burns Supper event will be going ahead this year, after the original plans were derailed by the surge in Covid cases.

It will now take place more than a month and a half after the poet’s January 25 birthday, on March 11 at Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel.

As well as the traditional meal and ceilidh, the night will feature an auction with donations from the Scottish Rugby Union, Ineos Grenadiers Cycling Team, The Chester Hotel and many others.

Hosting will be Northsound 1’s Lauren Mitchell, Colin Slessor of BBC auctioneer programme The Mart and oil industry stalwart Ray Riddoch, while the Iron Broo Ceilidh Band and Robert Gordons Pipers will provide the music.

Funding for new hospital

All of the money raised at the Archie Foundation Burns Supper will go towards the charity’s Baird Family Hospital appeal.

The charity has raised £800,000 of its £2million target, with the building at Aberdeen’s Foresterhill Health Campus due to be completed in December 2023.

Paula Cormack, chief executive of the Archie Foundation, said: “We are really excited to get back to in person events and can’t wait for the night itself.

“We have two tables remaining and I am sure there will be businesses or families who would love to come along to and dance the night away, all while supporting local babies, children and their families.

She added: “The Baird Family Hospital is such an important project for the city and we are honoured to be a part of it, raising £2 million is no mean feat, we really need the support of the local community help us achieve our goal.”

Tables are £1,000 for a group of 10, and can be booked by emailing hello@archie.org