Archie Foundation to hold belated charity Burns Supper in middle of March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Archie Foundation to hold belated charity Burns Supper in middle of March

By Craig Munro
February 21, 2022, 5:03 pm Updated: February 21, 2022, 5:42 pm
Donnie Munro performing at a previous Archie Burns Supper
Donnie Munro performing at a previous Archie Burns Supper

Those who feel they missed out on the Burns Night festivities will have a chance to give it another go next month – with the proceeds going to a very worthy cause.

The Archie Foundation has announced its Burns Supper event will be going ahead this year, after the original plans were derailed by the surge in Covid cases.

It will now take place more than a month and a half after the poet’s January 25 birthday, on March 11 at Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel.

As well as the traditional meal and ceilidh, the night will feature an auction with donations from the Scottish Rugby Union, Ineos Grenadiers Cycling Team, The Chester Hotel and many others.

Hosting will be Northsound 1’s Lauren Mitchell, Colin Slessor of BBC auctioneer programme The Mart and oil industry stalwart Ray Riddoch, while the Iron Broo Ceilidh Band and Robert Gordons Pipers will provide the music.

Funding for new hospital

All of the money raised at the Archie Foundation Burns Supper will go towards the charity’s Baird Family Hospital appeal.

The charity has raised £800,000 of its £2million target, with the building at Aberdeen’s Foresterhill Health Campus due to be completed in December 2023.

Archie Community Fundraising Officer Cassie McGunnigle at the Baird Family Hospital site.

Paula Cormack, chief executive of the Archie Foundation, said: “We are really excited to get back to in person events and can’t wait for the night itself.

“We have two tables remaining and I am sure there will be businesses or families who would love to come along to and dance the night away, all while supporting local babies, children and their families.

She added: “The Baird Family Hospital is such an important project for the city and we are honoured to be a part of it, raising £2 million is no mean feat, we really need the support of the local community help us achieve our goal.”

Tables are £1,000 for a group of 10, and can be booked by emailing hello@archie.org

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal