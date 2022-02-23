Artists and creators invited to take part in North East Open Studios 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Artists and creators from across the north-east are being invited to take part in an annual open exhibition.

Every year, a diverse range of creatives open their doors to showcase their work and engage with the public and others artists.

North East Open Studios (NEOS) 2022 will run from September 10-18 across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The committee’s focus at the moment is getting people to sign up for this year’s event with applications to open on March 1.

‘A fabulous event’

Lynne Staples-Scott, chairwoman of NEOS 2022, said: “The north-east of Scotland is home to an astonishing number of creative people who have skills ranging from traditional wood and stone carving to digital art.

“We have a limit of 300 and always have a real mix of people getting involved. Some are new applicants, some return year after year, and others took a break and are returning.

“One of the wonderful things about it is some people work from their kitchen, some their conservatory and others will have their own workshop.

“The nine day long Open Studios event is a great opportunity for the general public to visit some of these often hidden gems and meet the artists to find out more about what they do.”

Mrs Staples-Scott is a stained glass artist who creates traditional and fused work in her garden workshop. She has featured her work during NEOS over the past five years.

“It is a fabulous event and the artists get a lot out of it,” she continued.

“It’s nice to have people come along and chat about your work. It’s not just about sales, it’s about showing your art and getting people interested by sharing the process.”

A big event for north-east artists

Have a look through the photo gallery of NEOS participants from throughout the years:

A total of 67 artists and makers took part when the open exhibition launched in 2003 – with the numbers growing in the years since.

Last year, more than 250 people put their work on display, including paintings, jewellery, ceramics and textiles.

Artists from Montrose, Methlick, Insch and Portsoy are among those who have welcomed art fans into their homes and studios.

It is estimated that around 20,000 visits are made to NEOS each year which makes it a significant event for all artists who take part.

The event allows the artist to become part of an active network and to be entered into the NEOS catalogue, which acts as a year round directory of artists living in the area.

Run by volunteers

NEOS is a community organisation run by volunteers with an “enthusiastic and experienced” committee to help the artists run their Open Studio exhibitions.

In 2020, the group was presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in a ceremony at The Studio in Monymusk.

They are always looking for new volunteers to get involved, especially those who are digitally minded and can help run the social media channels.

Anyone interested in taking part in the 2022 event should join the mailing list and sign up to secure a place between March 1 and 31.