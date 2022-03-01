Signed bottle of Outlander star’s whisky to be auctioned off by Stonehaven chipper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Signed bottle of Outlander star’s whisky to be auctioned off by Stonehaven chipper

By Craig Munro
March 1, 2022, 4:06 pm Updated: March 1, 2022, 4:10 pm
Calum and Viktorija Richardson with Outlander star Sam Heughan.
Calum and Viktorija Richardson with Outlander star Sam Heughan.

A bottle of whisky signed by Outlander star Sam Heughan is being sold by a north-east chip shop to raise money for a local teenager with cerebral palsy.

Stonehaven-based The Bay launched the auction for the bottle of Sassenach – a whisky created by Mr Heughan himself – today.

It was signed on the same day the actor wrapped on the final episode of the enormously popular time travel drama’s sixth season.

The money made from the bottle’s sale will go towards Finlay’s Fund, which was set up in 2009 to help Finlay Sangster with the support needs resulting from his condition.

The Bay will be selling a signed bottle of Sam Heughan’s Sassenach whisky to raise money for a local cerebral palsy charity. Supplied by The Bay

Gail Sangster, Finlay’s mother, said: “This is such an exciting auction that Calum has very kindly organised in support of Finlay’s Fund.

Outlander has been a roaring success, and I’m sure the bids will fly in for such a sought-after prize. Who wouldn’t want to win a fabulous Scottish whisky signed by the very man who launched it?

“We have been incredibly lucky to have the support of The Bay Fish & Chips and Calum [Richardson, the business’s owner and chef] from the very beginning of our fundraising journey in 2009.”

Links with the past

The chip shop’s relationship with Mr Heughan began in 2019, when Mr Richardson catered for the production’s season five wrap party.

In April last year, The Bay’s van was driven to a secret location in Scotland where Outlander was filming season six to provide hot treats to cast and crew.

Mr Richardson said: “Finlay is an inspirational young man who’s achieved a great many things despite the significant challenges he has experienced in his life.

“At The Bay, we’re fortunate to be given the opportunity to regularly cater for film and TV sets, Outlander being one we’ve done a couple of times now.

“The team over there are really friendly, and that of course includes Sam himself.

“He was kind enough to sign a bottle of his amazing whisky for us, and we thought this would be a nice way to help raise some much-needed funds for young Finlay.”

He added: “What better way to toast the new season than with a dram of the main star’s whisky? Thanks to Sam for providing it, and happy bidding everybody.”

Bidding on the bottle has already passed £100. To place a bid and see all the terms and conditions, click this link.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal