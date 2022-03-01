Signed bottle of Outlander star’s whisky to be auctioned off by Stonehaven chipper

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bottle of whisky signed by Outlander star Sam Heughan is being sold by a north-east chip shop to raise money for a local teenager with cerebral palsy.

Stonehaven-based The Bay launched the auction for the bottle of Sassenach – a whisky created by Mr Heughan himself – today.

It was signed on the same day the actor wrapped on the final episode of the enormously popular time travel drama’s sixth season.

The money made from the bottle’s sale will go towards Finlay’s Fund, which was set up in 2009 to help Finlay Sangster with the support needs resulting from his condition.

Gail Sangster, Finlay’s mother, said: “This is such an exciting auction that Calum has very kindly organised in support of Finlay’s Fund.

“Outlander has been a roaring success, and I’m sure the bids will fly in for such a sought-after prize. Who wouldn’t want to win a fabulous Scottish whisky signed by the very man who launched it?

“We have been incredibly lucky to have the support of The Bay Fish & Chips and Calum [Richardson, the business’s owner and chef] from the very beginning of our fundraising journey in 2009.”

Links with the past

The chip shop’s relationship with Mr Heughan began in 2019, when Mr Richardson catered for the production’s season five wrap party.

In April last year, The Bay’s van was driven to a secret location in Scotland where Outlander was filming season six to provide hot treats to cast and crew.

Mr Richardson said: “Finlay is an inspirational young man who’s achieved a great many things despite the significant challenges he has experienced in his life.

“At The Bay, we’re fortunate to be given the opportunity to regularly cater for film and TV sets, Outlander being one we’ve done a couple of times now.

“The team over there are really friendly, and that of course includes Sam himself.

“He was kind enough to sign a bottle of his amazing whisky for us, and we thought this would be a nice way to help raise some much-needed funds for young Finlay.”

He added: “What better way to toast the new season than with a dram of the main star’s whisky? Thanks to Sam for providing it, and happy bidding everybody.”

Bidding on the bottle has already passed £100. To place a bid and see all the terms and conditions, click this link.