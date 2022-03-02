School girl donates homemade crisp packet blanket to Aberdeen homeless charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
School girl donates homemade crisp packet blanket to Aberdeen homeless charity

By Ellie Milne
March 2, 2022, 7:29 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 7:31 pm
Ruby Clark and her homemade crisp packet blanket
Ruby Clark and her homemade crisp packet blanket

An eight-year-old girl from Aberdeenshire has crafted a blanket out of crisp packets to support the homeless in her area.

After discovering she could make a blanket out of crisp packets through a TV show, Ruby Clark, from Westhill, decided to make her own to help keep someone warm.

She spent weeks collecting and drying out empty packets before putting them all together with some help from her mum, Kerry Clark.

Ruby gave the blanket a test run. Supplied by Kerry Clark.

“Ruby came home from school with a pile of empty crisp packets and the idea of turning them into a blanket after seeing it on Newsround,” Mrs Clark said.

“She kept bringing empty packets home that her friends had given her at break and lunch times. She took over my whole utility room for a while there.

“I just left her get on with it, using what she saw on the TV. She washed them all out and cut them open. I did help her iron them all together – it took a bit of practise to get the temperature right.”

Once completed, the Elrick Primary School pupil gave the blanket a test run before packaging it up and sending it to Aberdeen Cyrenians with a handwritten note.

Ruby wrote a letter to Aberdeen Cyrenians. Supplied by Kerry Clark.

Supporting a local charity

Ruby decided to support Aberdeen Cyrenians as part of her Brownie’s charity badge after discovering how they support the homeless community in the north-east.

Mrs Clark added: “She wanted to donate the blanket to someone or a pet to keep them warm, so went through different local charities and spotted Aberdeen Cyrenians.

“I helped her look up their website and she decided it looked ideal for her aim.”

Ruby washed out and cut open all of the crisp packets. Supplied by Kerry Clark.

Ruby was “very excited” when she heard the charity had received her blanket and “brought a lot of happy smiles” to the team.

They sent her a thank you note and also shared a post online to publicly thank her for the donation, saying she had “really made a difference to someone struggling right now”.

“She was so delighted reading all of the Facebook comments, she loved it,” Mrs Clark added.

