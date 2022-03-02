Inverness driver offers to help after overwhelming response to Ukraine appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Inverness driver offers to help after overwhelming response to Ukraine appeal

By Louise Glen
March 2, 2022, 7:36 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 8:59 pm
Catherine Brown donating supplies at Touch of Poland in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Catherine Brown donating supplies at Touch of Poland in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook.

An Inverness courier driver has offered to pick up donated goods from Inverness and take them to a collection point in Perth.

Courier John Dean said he could help, after a plea from the Touch of Poland shopkeepers asking for help with transportation.

While thousands flee the war-stricken country, Inverness residents have been collecting parcels to send to Poland – a neighbouring country to Ukraine.

In a bid to get bags of clothing, sleeping mats and other items to Poland, a Pegasus Couriers contract driver volunteered to transport the goods from Inverness to a Perth storage unit.

From there the donations will be taken onto Poland to help refugees.

The donations come after local Inverness store, Touch of Poland, made a plea through the Press and Journal, asking for items.

Tomasz Sawczuk with donations at Touch of Poland in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Pegasus Couriers contract driver John Dean got involved after seeing a message on a WhatsApp group.

He said: “I read a message asking for people to come forward with donations. I contacted the organiser at the shop.

He told me that they were looking at delivering the goods to a Perth storage unit where the items will be placed in a container and sent to Poland.

“They were looking for someone to help with the transport as it can be overwhelming if you have several boxes of donations.

“I offered to take the goods to their Perth storage facility from where they will be sent to Poland.”

Asked why he wanted to assist, Mr Dean said: “I will help wherever I can.

“If we all do our bit to help, it will make a tremendous difference and help so many people.

“Some of these people are now refugees and have lost everything. They deserve our basic support.”

It is not the first time Mr Dean has stepped up to help people in need.

Around four years ago, he helped gather donations for refugees fleeing Syria.

He said: “I do it to help, and hopefully, someone else will see what I am doing and also assist.”

Company will meet the costs of the fuel

Pegasus Couriers regional manager Michal Zwierzynski said they would sponsor Mr Dean’s fuel.

He said: “As a business, we encourage all our contractors and staff to be involved with community-driven initiatives.

“As part of our social responsibility, we support various projects spearheaded by our partners.

“In this case, John told us what he was doing, and we felt that we should also do our bit to assist.”

Read a full list of where to donate across the north, north-east, islands and Argyll.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal