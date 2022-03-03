Second protest against crippling cost of living to be held in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents across the north-east are being urged to join a protest against the “spiraling cost” of living in Aberdeen this weekend.

Aberdeen Trades Union Council (ATUC) has organised a protest to take place on Saturday afternoon at Marischal College.

The demonstration will be one of many being held across the UK as the cost of food, fuel, and other necessities continues to rise and foodbanks experience a significant increase in demand.

It will be the second protest ATUC has organised following Ofgem’s announcement that the energy price cap will rise by 54% this April.

Tommy Campbell, retired union member delegate and protest organiser is calling for a freeze on energy prices and a windfall tax on energy companies’ profits.

He said: “ Yet again it is ordinary working people paying the price, whilst the energy companies make massive profits for their rich shareholders. Once again it is the low-paid and the poorest in our communities, older people and those with disabilities, that will be hardest hit.”

ATUC member Simon Watson is urging people to protest on Saturday to give a clear message that “enough is enough”.

He explained: “Aberdeen is sometimes seen as a wealthy city. But even before the pandemic, 30,000 food parcels a year were being distributed from foodbanks in Aberdeen City and throughout Aberdeenshire.

“Aberdeen has more households than the Scottish average with financial problems or in deep financial trouble. A quarter of households are in fuel poverty, and half of those are in extreme fuel poverty.”

The protest will begin at 1pm on Saturday on Broad Street.