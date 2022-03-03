Woman charged following three car crash near Boddam By Ellie Milne March 3, 2022, 8:50 pm Police were called to the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A90 at Boddam [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence following a crash near Boddam. The three car crash took place at around 5.20pm this evening on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road. Police attended the scene and confirmed nobody had been injured. The road was blocked in both directions at Boddam for around an hour with traffic reportedly building in the area. A police spokesman said: “Police were made aware of a three car crash on the A90 at Boddam at around 5.20pm on Thursday, March 3. “No-one was injured and the female driver of one of the cars was charged in connection with a road traffic offence. The road was cleared at around 6.10pm.” NEW ❗ ⌚ 17:50#A90 Boddam Both directions restricted due to an RTC Police on scene#UseAltRoute if possible#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/871k99WHRp — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 3, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Calls made to fast-track plans to replace ‘dangerous’ Cortes junction with roundabout Car thief who killed father-of-three in Aberdeen hit-and-run while fleeing police jailed Drugged-up Aberdeen minibus driver hit six cars on trip he can’t remember Drink-driving oil worker led cops on high-speed chase after going out ‘to get some air’