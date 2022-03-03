Woman charged following three car crash near Boddam

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been charged in connection with a road traffic offence following a crash near Boddam.

The three car crash took place at around 5.20pm this evening on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road.

Police attended the scene and confirmed nobody had been injured.

The road was blocked in both directions at Boddam for around an hour with traffic reportedly building in the area.

A police spokesman said: “Police were made aware of a three car crash on the A90 at Boddam at around 5.20pm on Thursday, March 3.

“No-one was injured and the female driver of one of the cars was charged in connection with a road traffic offence. The road was cleared at around 6.10pm.”