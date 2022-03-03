Teenager charged after drugs found during raid in Banchory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 17-year-old man has been charged following a drug raid in an Aberdeenshire town.

The Marr Community Policing Team recovered controlled drugs from a property in Banchory.

The search warrant was carried out during the morning of Sunday, February 27.

Inspector Keith Greig said: “This intelligence led operation should send out a clear warning to others who are intent on bringing drugs into our local communities.

“Such behaviour won’t be tolerated and police will make all efforts to bring offenders to justice. The public are key to providing information and I thank them for their continued support.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drug-related crimes can contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.