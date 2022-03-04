Promise of no impact on patients as controversial Aberdeen GP plans go ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Promise of no impact on patients as controversial Aberdeen GP plans go ahead

By Craig Munro
March 4, 2022, 2:25 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 4:08 pm
The plans will affect four GP practices across Aberdeen.
The plans will affect four GP practices across Aberdeen.

Four GP surgeries in Aberdeen have become independent following a controversial shake-up.

As of this week, OneMedical Group is managing Whinhill Medical Practice; River Dee Medical Group is managing Camphill and Torry Medical Practices, and Newburn Ltd is managing Old Aberdeen Medical Practice.

The patients of these GPs have been assured that they will continue to function as normal and the changes will not require any action from them.

The change results from a 2020 Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) proposal, which said the GP surgeries it manages should be transferred over to become independently run.

Plans prompted mass walkout

However, the plans have not been without controversy, with all nine GPs based at the Old Aberdeen Medical Practice quitting in December 2020 after expressing concerns for patient care after the takeover.

In January, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf refused to intervene in the process after being pressed by North East Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba.

Torry Medical Practice will also be changing management. Picture by Jim Irvine

Luan Grugeon, chairwoman of the integration joint board moved to alleviate worries.

She said: “The four practices transition back to being GP-run from March 1 is a great step in the right direction for each of them and the communities they serve.

“The new practices will continue to provide comprehensive NHS primary care services to help patients manage their health and wellbeing – putting patients at the centre of what they do.

“These transfers to GP-led practices will help Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) to support our vision to enable people to achieve fulfilling, healthier lives.”

Answers to frequently-asked questions about the changes can be found on the AHSCP website here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal