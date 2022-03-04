Promise of no impact on patients as controversial Aberdeen GP plans go ahead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four GP surgeries in Aberdeen have become independent following a controversial shake-up.

As of this week, OneMedical Group is managing Whinhill Medical Practice; River Dee Medical Group is managing Camphill and Torry Medical Practices, and Newburn Ltd is managing Old Aberdeen Medical Practice.

The patients of these GPs have been assured that they will continue to function as normal and the changes will not require any action from them.

The change results from a 2020 Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) proposal, which said the GP surgeries it manages should be transferred over to become independently run.

Plans prompted mass walkout

However, the plans have not been without controversy, with all nine GPs based at the Old Aberdeen Medical Practice quitting in December 2020 after expressing concerns for patient care after the takeover.

In January, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf refused to intervene in the process after being pressed by North East Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba.

Luan Grugeon, chairwoman of the integration joint board moved to alleviate worries.

She said: “The four practices transition back to being GP-run from March 1 is a great step in the right direction for each of them and the communities they serve.

“The new practices will continue to provide comprehensive NHS primary care services to help patients manage their health and wellbeing – putting patients at the centre of what they do.

“These transfers to GP-led practices will help Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) to support our vision to enable people to achieve fulfilling, healthier lives.”

Answers to frequently-asked questions about the changes can be found on the AHSCP website here.