POLL: Do you want traffic back on Union Street for good?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

POLL: Do you want traffic back on Union Street for good?

By Ben Hendry
March 6, 2022, 6:00 am
We want you to have your say in our Union Street poll. Supplied by Clarke Cooper, design team
We want you to have your say in our Union Street poll. Supplied by Clarke Cooper, design team

Much has been said about what the people of Aberdeen want for the future of Union Street.

Whatever side of the debate they stand on, our local politicians usually claim that they represent the majority view.

Aberdeen Labour and Conservative members who comprise the ruling administration repeatedly point to a consultation exercise which showed thousands want the Granite Mile pedestrianised.

The meeting and its fallout have dominated headlines. Design image by Roddie Reid.

But SNP and Liberal Democrat councillors say they have been repeatedly contacted by residents desperate the get traffic back flowing through the sealed-off central section.

And what’s more, there are now competing public petitions eager to demonstrate how the city feels.

It’s clear that feelings run deep on the matter – and now we want to know your view.

Take part in our Union Street poll!

Quite simply, do you want Union Street to be reopened to traffic for good?

On Monday, the opposition drove a bus through the ruling group’s plans.

Some rejoiced, calling the move a victory for common sense while others lamented this as a step backwards for Aberdeen. 

Will city centre saga influence your vote?

The future of the pedestrianisation scheme looks like it could well be decided at the polls in May.

Council leader Jenny Laing, who will step down then, issued a direct message to voters during an interview with the Press and Journal.

She said: “Now is the time to look at the manifestos of candidates and base your action on that.

“It’s not about Scottish independence or protecting the Union.”

Jenny Laing says Union Street has become an election battleground. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media

She added: “This is about how Aberdeen will be shaped for the future, don’t remain silent.”

Later in the week, we will publish the results of our Union Street polls.

Our columnist Rebecca Buchan believes voters need to act:

Rebecca Buchan: Use your council vote wisely to unlock Aberdeen’s full potential