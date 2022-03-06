POLL: Do you want traffic back on Union Street for good?

Much has been said about what the people of Aberdeen want for the future of Union Street.

Whatever side of the debate they stand on, our local politicians usually claim that they represent the majority view.

Aberdeen Labour and Conservative members who comprise the ruling administration repeatedly point to a consultation exercise which showed thousands want the Granite Mile pedestrianised.

But SNP and Liberal Democrat councillors say they have been repeatedly contacted by residents desperate the get traffic back flowing through the sealed-off central section.

And what’s more, there are now competing public petitions eager to demonstrate how the city feels.

It’s clear that feelings run deep on the matter – and now we want to know your view.

Take part in our Union Street poll!

Quite simply, do you want Union Street to be reopened to traffic for good?

On Monday, the opposition drove a bus through the ruling group’s plans.

Some rejoiced, calling the move a victory for common sense while others lamented this as a step backwards for Aberdeen.

Will city centre saga influence your vote?

The future of the pedestrianisation scheme looks like it could well be decided at the polls in May.

Council leader Jenny Laing, who will step down then, issued a direct message to voters during an interview with the Press and Journal.

She said: “Now is the time to look at the manifestos of candidates and base your action on that.

“It’s not about Scottish independence or protecting the Union.”

She added: “This is about how Aberdeen will be shaped for the future, don’t remain silent.”

Later in the week, we will publish the results of our Union Street polls.

Our columnist Rebecca Buchan believes voters need to act: