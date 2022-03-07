Aberdeen to cut ties with Belarus following its support of Russia during the war on Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen to cut ties with Belarus following its support of Russia during the war on Ukraine

By Rebecca Buchan
March 7, 2022, 2:59 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 4:41 pm
A woman holds a sign at the peace gathering. Picture by Scott Baxter 06/03/2022
Aberdeen has ended its twinning link with a city in Belarus due to the country’s support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Granite City entered the partnership with Gomel, located close to the country’s south-eastern border, in June 1990.

It is one of 30 places around the world twinned with the second-largest Belarusian city – more than half of which are located in Russia.

Numerous reports have pointed to Gomel as one of the locations where Russian troops have been stationed ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Aberdeen will no longer be tied with Belarus

During today’s budget meeting, finance convenor Ryan Houghton said the Russian invasion of Ukraine has “moved us all”.

He said: “Hundreds of people in the city, as they always do in a time of crisis, have mobilised donations and offered their time to help organisations supporting those affected by Russia’s illegal and thuggish war on Ukraine.

“As a city we have ended funding with our twinning arrangement in Gomel, Belarus and I can also announce a donation of £25,ooo to help assist those arriving from Ukraine arriving as refugees. ”

Last month Guy Ingerson, the vice co-convenor of Aberdeen Greens called for the twinning to end.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett met a group of children from a number of school near Gomel in 2018. The children were in Aberdeen for three weeks.

He said: “Our call is largely symbolic, we must show solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and Belarus, who wish to live in free and democratic societies.

“This is one of the few ways available to us in Aberdeen to show such solidarity.”

The Greens also called for support from the UK Government to prepare local authorities such as Aberdeen for a potential influx of refugees from Ukraine.

Aberdeen must be prepared to assist refugees

Mr Ingerson added: “The Home Office really needs to step up to the plate and provide directed funding to Aberdeen City Council, and other local authorities, so that we can assist refugees.

“The invasion of Ukraine is the biggest risk to peace in Europe this century and we must be prepared to assist those fleeing this war.

“So far, support to help refugees from Afghanistan, Syria, and elsewhere, has been woeful. We cannot see a repeat of this with Ukraine.”

More than 100 Aberdeen residents gathered outside Marischal College this weekend to hold a vigil in support of the people of Ukraine.

And over the last few weeks locals have been joining forces to collect care packages to send to the Ukrainian border for refugees.

