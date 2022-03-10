Dyce Post Office opens in new convenience store with significantly longer opening hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dyce Post Office opens in new convenience store with significantly longer opening hours

By Lottie Hood
March 10, 2022, 9:50 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 9:24 am
Dyce Post Office opened in its new location on Thursday March 10 and is now based in a new convenience store. Supplied by Post Office.
Dyce Post Office opened at its new location on Thursday after the building underwent a full refurbishment.

The building which was previously a Clydesdale bank and has since been refurbished into a shop and post office with much longer opening hours.

The new location is at Premier store, 109 Victoria Street in Dyce and is open Monday to Sunday from 6am-10pm. These new hours mean that the Post Office services are available for an additional 66 hours every week.

Previously based at 199 Victoria Street, the old branch closed on Wednesday.

The Dyce Post Office provides services throughout the opening hours of the convenience store. Supplied by Post Office.

The store has a new owner and postmaster, Amothen Kandasamy.

Post Office services are available 112 hours throughout the week in order to ensure more convenience for customers. It is a local style branch with two open-plan counters next to the retail counter of the convenience store.

The move ensures that many in the community are still able to use banking services and have access to cash. Post Office have many partnerships with banks, building societies and credit unions which allows 99% of UK bank customers access to their accounts using Post Office services.

A spokeswoman for the Post office said: “This move is part of the ongoing modernisation of our branch network. We are confident that introducing a local style branch alongside a successful retail store is the most effective way to safeguard sustainable Post Office services in the community into the future.”

