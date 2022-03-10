Dyce Post Office opens in new convenience store with significantly longer opening hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce Post Office opened at its new location on Thursday after the building underwent a full refurbishment.

The building which was previously a Clydesdale bank and has since been refurbished into a shop and post office with much longer opening hours.

The new location is at Premier store, 109 Victoria Street in Dyce and is open Monday to Sunday from 6am-10pm. These new hours mean that the Post Office services are available for an additional 66 hours every week.

Previously based at 199 Victoria Street, the old branch closed on Wednesday.

The store has a new owner and postmaster, Amothen Kandasamy.

Post Office services are available 112 hours throughout the week in order to ensure more convenience for customers. It is a local style branch with two open-plan counters next to the retail counter of the convenience store.

The move ensures that many in the community are still able to use banking services and have access to cash. Post Office have many partnerships with banks, building societies and credit unions which allows 99% of UK bank customers access to their accounts using Post Office services.

A spokeswoman for the Post office said: “This move is part of the ongoing modernisation of our branch network. We are confident that introducing a local style branch alongside a successful retail store is the most effective way to safeguard sustainable Post Office services in the community into the future.”