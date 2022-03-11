Work to transform former Dyce library into sport clubhouse kicks off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Work to transform former Dyce library into sport clubhouse kicks off

By Craig Munro
March 11, 2022, 4:30 pm
Dyce Library is going to be transformed into a sports club. Zack Mournian and Ryan Nicol, from Dyce Boys Club FC, show off their moves to council leader Jenny Laing, football coach Len Nicol and SportAberdeen's Tony Dawson. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council
Work to radically transform the old Dyce Library into a sport clubhouse is to begin immediately thanks to a £300,000 boost.

The investment has been made by charity Sport Aberdeen and the city council, who are both leading the project alongside local team Dyce Boys Club FC.

After its upgrade, the facility will include four changing rooms, a meeting room and a small kitchen, and it will serve the football and rugby pitches that are located adjacent.

All the contents and services at the former library, on Riverview Drive, were transferred over to the new Dyce Community Centre in October last year and the building was bought up by Sport Aberdeen the following December.

‘A place for teams to call home’

Chairman of the charity Tony Dawson said: “I’m delighted that Sport Aberdeen is leading this innovative project and has come up with an imaginative way to make good use of the former library facility.

“The new sports clubhouse will be a sustainable facility and we look forward to working with key project partners Dyce Boys Club F.C. and Dyce Rugby Club to give them a place to call home.”

The refurbishment works are to be carried out by KW Contractors, and are due to be completed by the end of the summer.

Councillor Jenny Laing, leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “I am sure the improved facilities will become even more of a focal point for the community, and as a council we are delighted to be promoting leisure activity and the wider benefits that brings.”

