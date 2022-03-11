Work to transform former Dyce library into sport clubhouse kicks off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to radically transform the old Dyce Library into a sport clubhouse is to begin immediately thanks to a £300,000 boost.

The investment has been made by charity Sport Aberdeen and the city council, who are both leading the project alongside local team Dyce Boys Club FC.

After its upgrade, the facility will include four changing rooms, a meeting room and a small kitchen, and it will serve the football and rugby pitches that are located adjacent.

All the contents and services at the former library, on Riverview Drive, were transferred over to the new Dyce Community Centre in October last year and the building was bought up by Sport Aberdeen the following December.

‘A place for teams to call home’

Chairman of the charity Tony Dawson said: “I’m delighted that Sport Aberdeen is leading this innovative project and has come up with an imaginative way to make good use of the former library facility.

“The new sports clubhouse will be a sustainable facility and we look forward to working with key project partners Dyce Boys Club F.C. and Dyce Rugby Club to give them a place to call home.”

The refurbishment works are to be carried out by KW Contractors, and are due to be completed by the end of the summer.

Councillor Jenny Laing, leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “I am sure the improved facilities will become even more of a focal point for the community, and as a council we are delighted to be promoting leisure activity and the wider benefits that brings.”