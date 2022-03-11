Project to save Aberdeenshire homes from coastal erosion secures £40,000 boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Project to save Aberdeenshire homes from coastal erosion secures £40,000 boost

By David Mackay
March 11, 2022, 4:21 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 5:10 pm
Seagreens, near St Cyrus. Photo: David Mackay/DCT Media
An ambitious project to reconnect Aberdeenshire communities St Cyrus and Johnshaven with a coastal path has secured a £40,000 boost.

The Mearns Coastal Heritage Trail has been attempting to restore and maintain the route for several years.

The villages were previously linked by a well-trodden path along the coast.

However, subsidence has led to much of it being lost to the sea in recent years.

The group has now secured a cash boost from Aberdeenshire Council’s allocation of Crown Estate Scotland cash from the Coastal Communities Fund.

The money will be used to 720 tonnes rocks in front of the Seagreens cottages to protect the homes from further storm damage.

Meanwhile, the Stonehaven Town Partnership has secured nearly £23,000 to install a handrail on the Bervie Braes Path to provide extra support for pedestrians.

And the Catterline Braes Action Group has been awarded £25,000 towards the aim of preserving the integrity of the Braes.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Kincardine and Mearns area manager Bruce Stewart said: “Once again it is heartening to see communities coming together to progress what are often quite complex projects to safeguard and improve specific areas of our coastline for the benefit of residents and visitors to the area.

“The Coastal Communities Fund is a tremendous process which can provide significant financial support to these environmental initiatives and I would encourage other groups to prepare project plans in readiness for the next round of funding.”

