Project to save Aberdeenshire homes from coastal erosion secures £40,000 boost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An ambitious project to reconnect Aberdeenshire communities St Cyrus and Johnshaven with a coastal path has secured a £40,000 boost.

The Mearns Coastal Heritage Trail has been attempting to restore and maintain the route for several years.

The villages were previously linked by a well-trodden path along the coast.

However, subsidence has led to much of it being lost to the sea in recent years.

The group has now secured a cash boost from Aberdeenshire Council’s allocation of Crown Estate Scotland cash from the Coastal Communities Fund.

The money will be used to 720 tonnes rocks in front of the Seagreens cottages to protect the homes from further storm damage.

Meanwhile, the Stonehaven Town Partnership has secured nearly £23,000 to install a handrail on the Bervie Braes Path to provide extra support for pedestrians.

And the Catterline Braes Action Group has been awarded £25,000 towards the aim of preserving the integrity of the Braes.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Kincardine and Mearns area manager Bruce Stewart said: “Once again it is heartening to see communities coming together to progress what are often quite complex projects to safeguard and improve specific areas of our coastline for the benefit of residents and visitors to the area.

“The Coastal Communities Fund is a tremendous process which can provide significant financial support to these environmental initiatives and I would encourage other groups to prepare project plans in readiness for the next round of funding.”