Aberdeen group raises £3,500 for homelessness with sleep-out

By Lottie Hood
March 13, 2022, 4:37 pm Updated: March 13, 2022, 5:20 pm
A small group from Aberdeen took part in Bethany Christian Trust's annual Sleep Out by sleeping out in the city. Lottie Hood/DCT Media
An Aberdeen group has raised £3,500 for a charity that supports the homeless by sleeping out in the cold.

The Bethany Christian Trust hold the Big Sleep Out every year, and this year nearly 20 people in the Granite City took part.

The group’s Toastie Club Sleep Out took place outside King’s Church in Bridge of Don, with 19 fundraisers braving the chilly temperatures, wind and rain to take part.

They raised just over £3,500, the highest out of all the small groups taking part in Scotland. Since the annual event began 20 years ago, more than £400,000 has been raised.

Since 1983, Bethany Christian Trust has been working to end homelessness in Scotland.
The charity supports nearly 7,000 people through services including outreach, housing, support, advocacy and community development.

The charity’s community development worker Kam Cockburn organised the sleep out in Aberdeen which took place outside King’s Church in Bridge of Don.

Although the group enjoyed hot bacon rolls donated by Haig’s on Saturday, Mrs Cockburn said it was important to remember many of those sleeping rough would not have that luxury.

Lidia Selfridge, Micah Bruce and Mike Selfridge at the sleep out on Friday night. Photo by Lottie Hood

Event raises awareness – as well as vital funds

The group that took part was named after the Toastie Club, an organised event that takes place in the city every Wednesday from 11.30am-1pm for people who are homeless or who feel isolated and vulnerable.

Hosted at Trinity Church on Urquhart Road, the club is run by Bethany Christian Trust through partnership with King’s Church.

Mrs Cockburn added: “The reason for doing the event is just really to raise awareness, make people aware that people need to have a place to stay to have a bed to sleep in, a warm bed. That’s a necessity for any person.”

Cameron Black, director of crisis intervention at Bethany Christian Trust, said: “The Big Bethany Sleep Out is an incredible event. It has been so much fun for everyone
involved year after year.

“The thing is that it isn’t just fun, it raising vital funds and awareness for people who have no option but to sleep out. Thank you so much to everyone who gives up their bed for this purpose.”

In total, nearly £20,000 was raised from groups all over Scotland.

