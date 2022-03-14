Aberdeenshire school shut due to burst water main

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire school shut due to burst water main

By Louise Glen
March 14, 2022
Crombie Primary School.
Crombie Primary School.

A Westhill primary school is shut today due to ongoing water problems in the area.

Crombie Primary and Nursery is shut to everyone today, as Aberdeenshire Council does not know when the water supply will be returned.

A spokeswoman said: “Crombie School is  closed to everyone.

Crombie Primary School is affected by the water issue in Westhill.

“The school has no water supply as it is mains water fed and Scottish Water are unable to provide clarity as to when supplies will resume.

“Crombie School and Nursery will be closed to all pupils and staff today – Monday March 14 2022.

“We will update you as soon as we have further information.”

The school has 320 pupils and a further 36 nursery pupils.

Customers in the AB32 area

Customers began complaining of water supply issues last night.

A post on Scottish Water‘s website confirmed they were looking into the issue, believed to be caused by a burst water main.

