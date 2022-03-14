Aberdeenshire school shut due to burst water main

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Westhill primary school is shut today due to ongoing water problems in the area.

Crombie Primary and Nursery is shut to everyone today, as Aberdeenshire Council does not know when the water supply will be returned.

A spokeswoman said: “Crombie School is closed to everyone.

“Crombie Primary School is affected by the water issue in Westhill.

“The school has no water supply as it is mains water fed and Scottish Water are unable to provide clarity as to when supplies will resume.

“Crombie School and Nursery will be closed to all pupils and staff today – Monday March 14 2022.

“We will update you as soon as we have further information.”

The school has 320 pupils and a further 36 nursery pupils.

Customers in the AB32 area

Customers began complaining of water supply issues last night.

A post on Scottish Water‘s website confirmed they were looking into the issue, believed to be caused by a burst water main.

We have located a burst water main in #Westhill #AB32 & we're currently making arrangements for the repair. Further updates will follow – https://t.co/62XigtirUy — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) March 14, 2022