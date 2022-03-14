‘It is just horrendous’: Councillor’s worries after popular Aberdeen beauty spot vandalised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It is just horrendous’: Councillor’s worries after popular Aberdeen beauty spot vandalised

By Lauren Taylor
March 14, 2022, 6:35 pm Updated: March 14, 2022, 6:35 pm
Deputy Provost Jennifer Stewart has hit out at vandalism at popular gardens in the city's west-end. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Deputy Provost Jennifer Stewart has hit out at vandalism at popular gardens in the city's west-end. Picture by Chris Sumner.

An Aberdeen councillor has hit out at the “horrendous” vandalism at a popular green space in the city after it was reportedly targeted at the weekend.

Deputy Provost Jennifer Stewart expressed her “worries” after Johnston Gardens, renowned for their iconic blue bridge, was vandalised on Saturday night.

Vandalism has been increasing within recent weeks and months, with the latest spate leaving benches ripped out the wall of the west-end beauty spot’s pavilion.

Mrs Stewart explained vandals had “ripped” and “pulled” planks out of the walls of the pavilion, causing damage.

Panels have been ripped out the wall of the seating area behind Councillor Stewart.  Picture by Chris Sumner.

She said: “It worries me greatly after the work the council has done to make the seating area look nice.

“They have literally ripped planks out of the wall, which has all nicely been painted. They have pulled the planks out causing damage.

“Our green spaces have become so important and I think we will probably use them in the future more than we ever have.”

According to the councillor damage has been a recurring problem in Johnston Gardens, but “less so in recent years”.

However, following recent improvements there has been a spate of damage to plants, memorial seats and buildings in the city’s hidden gem.

She added: “It is just horrendous.”

Mrs Stewart said she had reported the damage to Aberdeen City Council’s environmental manager.

Police said they had not received a report of vandalism from the gardens.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal