‘It is just horrendous’: Councillor’s worries after popular Aberdeen beauty spot vandalised

An Aberdeen councillor has hit out at the “horrendous” vandalism at a popular green space in the city after it was reportedly targeted at the weekend.

Deputy Provost Jennifer Stewart expressed her “worries” after Johnston Gardens, renowned for their iconic blue bridge, was vandalised on Saturday night.

Vandalism has been increasing within recent weeks and months, with the latest spate leaving benches ripped out the wall of the west-end beauty spot’s pavilion.

Mrs Stewart explained vandals had “ripped” and “pulled” planks out of the walls of the pavilion, causing damage.

She said: “It worries me greatly after the work the council has done to make the seating area look nice.

“They have literally ripped planks out of the wall, which has all nicely been painted. They have pulled the planks out causing damage.

“Our green spaces have become so important and I think we will probably use them in the future more than we ever have.”

According to the councillor damage has been a recurring problem in Johnston Gardens, but “less so in recent years”.

However, following recent improvements there has been a spate of damage to plants, memorial seats and buildings in the city’s hidden gem.

She added: “It is just horrendous.”

Mrs Stewart said she had reported the damage to Aberdeen City Council’s environmental manager.

Police said they had not received a report of vandalism from the gardens.