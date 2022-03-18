Five arrested after £2,600 drugs stash seized in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A drugs stash worth more than £2,600 has been seized by police in Aberdeen.

Heroin and crack cocaine were recovered by officers following a raid on Jute Street in the Kittybrewster area.

Five people have now been charged in connection with the alleged supply of controlled drugs following Thursday’s operation.

Three charged following the recovery of heroin and cocaine worth over £2,700 in the Kittybrewster area of Aberdeen More: https://t.co/JiLLvlvVnO pic.twitter.com/6no74xp9GI — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) March 18, 2022

Two men aged 19, a 26-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Constable Robert Graham said: “As part of Police Scotland’s commitment to tackle county lines drug dealing, an intelligence-led operation was carried out in the Jute Street area of Aberdeen.

“A quantity of heroin and crack cocaine were recovered and five people were arrested.”