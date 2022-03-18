Five arrested after £2,600 drugs stash seized in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Five arrested after £2,600 drugs stash seized in Aberdeen

By David Mackay
March 18, 2022, 2:51 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 2:51 pm
Five people were arrested by police. Photo: Shutterstock
A drugs stash worth more than £2,600 has been seized by police in Aberdeen.

Heroin and crack cocaine were recovered by officers following a raid on Jute Street in the Kittybrewster area.

Five people have now been charged in connection with the alleged supply of controlled drugs following Thursday’s operation.

Two men aged 19, a 26-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Constable Robert Graham said: “As part of Police Scotland’s commitment to tackle county lines drug dealing, an intelligence-led operation was carried out in the Jute Street area of Aberdeen.

“A quantity of heroin and crack cocaine were recovered and five people were arrested.”

